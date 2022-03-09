Who Is Rahmanullah Gurbaz? Will This Afghan Opener Replace Jason Roy In Gujarat Kings?

Gujarat Titans, one of the two new teams in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), have already suffered their first setback before the regular season has even begun. For the upcoming edition of the cash-rich competition, the Titans have lost England opener, Jason Roy. Roy has confirmed that he would not participate in the IPL 2022 due to bio-bubble fatigue. The Titans have been forced to find a replacement just weeks before the start of the new season as a result of Roy's unplanned withdrawal from the event.

The Titans are expected to recruit Afghanistan's hard-hitting opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz as Jason Roy's replacement, according to reports. The Titans have yet to make an official statement on the subject, but it has been learnt that they are interested in signing Gurbaz for the 2022 season. According to reports, the Titans' team management consulted Afghanistan's spin great Rashid Khan before deciding on Gurbaz as a replacement. Rashid was drafted by the Titans as their joint first-choice player ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Who is Rahmanullah Gurbaz?

Gurbaz is an Afghanistan batter and wicketkeeper who made his international debut in September 2019. The 20-year-old is best known for his explosive brand of cricket at top of the order and is also good with wicketkeeping gloves. Earlier this year, Gurbaz became the first Afghan cricketer to score a century on ODI debut.

So far in his international career, Gurbaz has played 9 ODIs and 18 T20Is. He has scored 428 runs in the 50-over format at an average of 53.50, including three hundred, and has 531 runs in T20Is, including 2 fifties. Gurbaz was part of the Afghanistan squad that took part in last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Gurbaz has past experience of playing in different T20 leagues across the world. He has played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Gurbaz had registered his name for the IPL mega auction but he went unsold.

Gujarat Titans: 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Hardik Pandya, 3. Rashid Khan, 4. Jason Roy, 5. Mohammed Shami, 6. Lockie Ferguson, 7. Abhinav Sadarangani, 8. Rahul Tewatia, 9. Noor Ahmad, 10. Sai Kishore, 11. Dominic Drakes, 12. Jayant Yadav, 13. Vijay Shankar, 14. Darshan Nalkande, 15. Yash Dayal, 16. Alzarri Joseph, 17. Pradeep Sangwan, 18. David Miller, 19. Wriddhiman Saha, 20. Matthew Wade, 21. Gurkeerat Singh, 22. Varun Aaron, 23. B Sai Sudarshan.

Image: ACB/Twitter