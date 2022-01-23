Who Is Raj Bawa? Youngster Breaks Shikhar Dhawan's Massive Record At U-19 World Cup

India U-19 team is through to the knockout stage of the U19 World Cup following a crushing victory over the Uganda U19 team in their last group stage match. The Indian youngsters won the match by 326 runs and the two youngsters who helped the team achieve the win was opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Raj Bawa. Angkrish and Raj Bawa both scored centuries in the match on Saturday.

India vs Uganda : Raj Bawa breaks Shikhar Dhawan's record

Raj Bawa played an unbeaten knock of 162 runs which came of just 108 balls. The unbeaten knock helped him register the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the U19 World Cup. The record at the U19 Cricket World Cup was earlier held by current India opener Shikhar Dhawan who had scored 155 runs in the 2004 edition of the tournament against Kenya

Apart from the record-breaking individual score, this is also the second time that the Indian team scored more than 400 runs in an inning. India's 405-run total is the highest by any team at this edition of the U-19 World Cup. The highest score by Indian side in the Under 19 World Cup is 425 came in the very same match in 2004 where Dhawan scored 155.

India vs Uganda U19 World Cup match highlights

Team India following their win over Uganda U19 topped Group B which helped the side qualify for the quarterfinal clash on January 29. Uganda U19 won the toss and elected to field in the match which took at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. With most of the players out due to COVID-19, Nishant Sindhu led the team in the match against Uganda.

Batting first, India U19 lost opener Harnoor Singh followed by stand-in skipper Nishant Sindhu early. After losing two wickets early, it was Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Raj Bawa who took charge and sent Uganda bowlers for a leather hunt. Bawa along with Angkrish Raghuvanshi added 206 runs for the third wicket against Uganda. Dinesh Bana and Aneeshwar Gautam also played cameos of 22 and 12 to help India cross the 400-run mark.

Uganda U19 on the other hand kept on losing wickets at regular wickets and in the end, the side was bowled out for 79 inside 20 overs. For India, stand-in skipper Nishant Sindhu returned with four wickets.