Who Is Ravi Shastri's Wife? All You Need To Know About India Coach's Family

Head coach of India men’s cricket team, Ravi Shastri completed 59 years of his age on Thursday. Born on 27 May 1962, Ravi Shastri played the role of an Indian all-rounder and later a prolific commentator before taking over the reins of team India as the head coach. On the eve of Ravi Shastri birthday, here’s a look at the details that answer the question “Who is Ravi Shastri wife?”

Who is Ravi Shastri wife?

Ravi Shastri got married to Ritu Singh on March 18, 1990. Ritu Singh is a part of the medical and healthcare industry while being a doctor by profession. Ritu Singh is also involved in performance art as she is also a trained classical dancer. She belongs to an army background with her father being a retired army colonel. Before their marriage, Ravi Shastri came into the limelight during the Benson & Hedges Cricket World Championship in Australia in 1985. He was awarded the Champion of Champions award which saw him won the famous Ravi Shastri Audi 100 car.

Ravi Shastri gets divorced in 2012

It has been said that it was Ravi Shastri’s father, Dr M. Jayadratha Shastri who arranged the marriage between the two. However, the couple decided to end their 22-year-old marriage after Ravi Shastri filed for divorce in a Bandra family court in 2012. During the divorce, Shastri had left his residence in Worli and shifted to his bachelor home in Churchgate. The couple had a daughter when they were together and the Ravi Shastri daughter is named Aleka Shastri. After their win, the Indian team was so overjoyed that everyone got on the roof of the Ravi Shastri Audi 100 prize car which he drove around the MCG.

Ravi Shastri house in Alibaug

During the first year of lockdown, Ravi Shastri spent most of this time in his Alibaug house. While speaking to Times Now, Shastri opened up about his time spent during the first year of lockdown and the reason behind moving to Alibaug. The Indian veteran said that his hectic playing days involving non-stop travelling, playing all around the world and living a fast-paced life in either hotels or an apartment in Mumbai used to make him crave space and peace of mind, which is why he shifted to Alibaug.

Speaking about the Ravi Shastri house, the former Indian cricketer had said that it was love at first sight for him. He also revealed that he and his ex-wife had built a beautiful home in the town in 1991. On the eve of the Ravi Shastri birthday, Twitter is flooded with birthday wishes by fans. Notably, the former Indian cricketers share the record of hitting 6 sixes in an over with Yuvraj Singh. Ravi Shastri was the first Indian batsman to hit 6 sixes in an over during a first-class game. The record of Ravi Shastri 6 sixes in an over came against spinner Tilak Raj in 1984 in a Ranji Trophy game between Mumbai and Baroda.

