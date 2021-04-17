Who Is Ravindra Jadeja Wife? How Did CSK And India Star's Love Story Blossom?

Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the most prominent names in the Indian cricket circuit for almost a decade now. The southpaw is renowned for his abilities with both bat and ball, however, it's his fielding that distinguishes him. Jadeja is among the top fielders and is often cited as the best fielder in the world by cricketing pundits.

Ravindra Jadeja' incredible fielding guides CSK team 2021 to first win

The dynamic all-rounder is currently in Mumbai where he is plying his trade for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Friday, Jadeja starred in the CSK team 2021's win over Punjab Kings and once again it was his sensational fielding that extensively ended up affecting the game. The all-rounder's gun throw resulted in PBKS skipper KL Rahul's dismissal whereas he also took a sharp diving catch to get rid of the dangerous Chris Gayle.

Deepak Chahar with the well-deserved Man of the Match award for his brilliant bowling figures of 4/13 as #CSK register their first win of #VIVOIPL 2021.



Scorecard - https://t.co/L0gFzXxDzS #PBKSvCSK pic.twitter.com/CdkUXQHZ0I — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2021

Jadeja then grabbed PBKS top-scorer Shahrukh Khan's catch and ensured that Punjab didn't get the late flourish as they were restricted to a paltry 106. The Men in Yellow chased down the target comprehensively in just 15.4 overs with six wickets to spare. While Jadeja's on-field exploits have made the headlines, fans have also been wondering about his personal life. Let's take a look at "Who is Ravindra Jadeja wife?" and his love story.

Who is Ravindra Jadeja wife?

The Ravindra Jadeja wife is named Rivaba Jadeja, who was previously known as Riva Solanki. She is an active politician. Rivaba is a Mechanical Engineering graduate from the Atmiya Institute of Technology and Science Rajkot.

She was appointed the chief of the women's wing of Karni Sena, a right-wing organization of the Kshatriya community last year. Subsequently, in 2019, she joined BJP in the presence of Gujarat Agriculture Minister R C Faldu and MP from Jamnagar, Poonam Madam. Rivaba is also the niece of Congress politician Hari Singh Solanki.

Riva Solanki met Ravindra Jadeja at a party and the duo hit it off quickly and soon started dating. Notably, Rivaba was already friends with Jadeja's sister Naina. Ravindra Jadeja and Rivaba got engaged on February 5, 2016, and tied the knot two months later on April 17 in Rajkot in the presence of close friends and family.

Ravindra Jadeja's wedding was a royal three-day-long affair with ceremonies like haldi, mehendi, and sangeet. The couple was blessed with a daughter Nidhyana in 2017. Both Jadeja and Rivaba maintain a low profile on their social media accounts, which is why they refrain from sharing their daughter's photos.

Ravindra Jadeja net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Ravindra Jadeja net worth in 2021 stands at â‚¹50 crore. Of this, Jaddu has earned roughly â‚¹ 77 crore from the IPL alone. As a multi-format allrounder, he also has a Grade A contract with the BCCI for the 2020-2021 period. This gives him a salary of â‚¹5 crore yer pear excluding any bonuses. Jadeja is rumoured to charge around â‚¹1 crore for endorsements and has been associated with brands like Gujarat Tourism, Incredible India, and Life OK.

Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 salary

Ravindra Jadeja made his IPL debut in 2008 for the Rajasthan Royals. After going around the block a bit, Jadeja saw his price shoot up to â‚¹9.2 crore as he made his debut for his current team, the Chennai Super Kings in 2012. Since then, the swashbuckling allrounder has stayed loyally by the team's side - barring the two years that Chennai was suspended from the league when Jadeja played for the Gujarat Lions. From 2014-16, Jadeja's salary fell to â‚¹5.5 crore. With the return of Chennai into the IPL draw in 2018, Jadeja's salary has remained at a steady â‚¹7 crore. The Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 salary is â‚¹7 crore.

