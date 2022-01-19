'Who Is Responsible For Batting Decline?': India's Statistics Under Coach Vikram Rathour

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has blamed Vikram Rathour, Team India's current batting coach, for the side's batting downturn. Chopra said on YouTube that if the support staff and Virat Kohli are given credit for the increased improved performance of Indian bowlers, then someone should take responsibility for the decline in batting performance. Chopra stated that the batting coach bears responsibility and that the buck must stop somewhere.

"The improvement in India's bowling performance has been credited to everyone. Some credited Virat Kohli, others Bharat Arun and Ravi Shastri. Everyone agrees that Indian bowling has come a long way. But who is to blame for the decline in batting performance? ... If you're going to claim credit, you should also take responsibility. The decline is obvious. Where is the batting coach now that Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Virat Kohli's stats have dropped in the last 2-2.5 years?" Chopra explained.

"The batting coach has the responsibility, and the buck must stop someplace. You should take another look at Vikram Rathour, who has been with the team for a long time, to see if he is doing a good job and, if not, what are his shortcomings and how he is resolving them," Chopra added.

Rathour was appointed the batting coach of the Indian side in late 2019, following the exit of Sanjay Bangar. Rathour's contract was extended last year despite the old coaching staff's departure after the retirement of Ravi Shastri. Rathour, on the other hand, has not been able to significantly improve Team India's batting performance in the last three years. Since his appointment, India's batting has witnessed a sharp fall, especially amongst its top batters including Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Decline in Kohli, Pujara, and Rahane's batting

Virat Kohli has not scored a century since 2019 with his last international ton coming against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kohli's batting averages in all three formats have also dropped in the past year. Pujara also scored his last century in 2019 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Rahane, on the other hand, hasn't scored a century since December 2020 when he led the team to a win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test.

In the recently concluded Test series against South the Proteas, the three batters failed to fire yet again which cost the Indian side a great opportunity to win its maiden Test series in South Africa.

Image: BCCI/ANI