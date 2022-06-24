In order to prepare for the upcoming one-off Test against England, the Indian Test squad is currently playing a practice session against Leicestershire CCC. Batting first, India got into deep trouble after losing its top-order early in the game. India's batting crumbled as the side went from 35-1 in 9.2 overs to 81-5 in 23.3 overs. One of the key causes of India's dismal performance with the bat is Leicestershire bowler Roman Walker, who, on Day 1, managed to pick up a five-wicket haul by dismissing players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

Who is Roman Walker?

Roman Walker is a 21-year-old right-arm medium-fast bowler from Wrexham, Wales. He was part of England's Under-19 World Cup squad in 2018. Although Walker played just one match for England in the age-group level tournament, he was selected by Glamorgan to play in the 2019 Royal London One-Day Cup, making his List-A debut for the side. He went on to make his T20 debut for Glamorgan the same year in the 2019 T20 Blast.

Walker joined Leicestershire in 2021 and played for the side in the T20 Blast among other matches. Walker is yet to make his first-class debut but has so far played two List-A games and 13 T20s. The all-rounder has picked just 1 wicket in the two List-A matches that he has played and 17 wickets in 13 T20 games. Walker was given a chance to play against India in a warm-up match on June 23, and the 21-year-old did not fail to impress as he picked a five-wicket-haul.

Walker dismissed Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur in the game, boosting his chances for a first-class debut this year. It is an incredible achievement for the 21-year-old as he taken wickets of some of the greats of the game. India will now look to negate his swing in the upcoming days as they play the final three days of the practice match.

India vs Leicestershire

India performed poorly with the bat on Day 1, scoring only 246/8 off 60.2 overs. None of the Indian batters, excluding wicketkeeper KS Bharat, were able to compile a sizable run total. On Day 2, Bharat and Mohammed Shami will resume batting for India. Bharat is currently undefeated at 70 off 111 balls, while Shami is batting at 18 off 26 balls. Apart from Walker, Will David picked two wickets, while Prasidh Krishna scalped one wicket. Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, went wicketless while playing for Leicestershire in the practice game.

Image: Twitter/@leicsccc