Who Is Ruturaj Gaikwad Girlfriend? CSK Star Gives Short, Outstanding Reply To Speculations

While the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had an underwhelming run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last season, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad proved to be a revelation for MS Dhoni and co. as the talented youngster earned recognition by slamming three successive half-centuries. The 24-year-old had a slow start to his campaign this year, but he bounced back with lion-hearted performances after failing to make an impact in the initial matches. The cricketing action in India has come to a standstill with the suspension of IPL 2021. However, the CSK star has been in the news for his personal life. "Who is Ruturaj Gaikwad girlfriend?" fans' curiosity has reached its peak because of the player's recent social media activities.

IPL news: Is Ruturaj Gaikwad dating popular Marathi actor Sayali Sanjeev?

The elegant opening batsman received immense appreciation from all corners for his exploits with the bat in the cash-rich league. Even in the latest edition of the T20 competition, he was backed by the CSK team management despite his failures in the first few matches of the season. The right-hander repaid the faith shown by the think tank with improved performances in the latter stages of the tournament.

Many fans are curious to know what is cooking in his personal life as well. The cricketer is rumoured to be seeing Marathi actor Sayali Sanjeev. The player had recently commented on a photograph of Sayali on the image and video sharing platform Instagram. Fans started speculating that the two could be dating each other based on their online behaviour. However, Gaikwad put an end to all the conjunctures surrounding his relationship in an epic manner.

The cricketer responded to social media posts that claimed that Sayali Sanjeev had 'cleaned bowled' the batsman. Taking to his Instagram account, the youngster pointed out that only bowlers have the ability to claim his wicket, and no one else. The player has hinted that he is very much single and has put the 'Ruturaj Gaikwad girlfriend' rumours to an end for the time being with his latest response.

Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL salary details

The dynamic batter was signed by the Chennai Super Kings franchise ahead of the 2019 season for INR 20 lakh. The Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL salary for IPL 2021 stands at INR 40 lakh. In his three seasons with the franchise, the cricketer has pocketed around INR 80 lakh so far for his participation in the cash-rich league.

Image source: Ruturaj Gaikwad Instagram