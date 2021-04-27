Who Is Scott Kuggeleijn? All You Need To Know About Kane Richardson's RCB Replacement

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in New Zealand all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn as a replacement for the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2021 season following the departure of Kane Richardson. The Australian pacer along with teammate Adam Zampa had exited the RCB team 2021 earlier this week due to personal reasons ending their IPL 2021 campaign. Kuggleijn will catch up with his new teammates after their clash against the Delhi Capitals. Here's a look at who is Scott Kuggeleijn and the Scott Kuggeleijn IPL career.

Who is Scott Kuggeleijn? NZ star roped in as Kane Richardson IPL 2021 replacement

According to multiple reports, the Scott Kuggeleijn IPL 2021 campaign could begin with RCB as he has been picked as a replacement for Kane Richardson for the remainder of the tournament. Kuggeleijn, who has been part of the IPL 2021 bubble as a reserve for Mumbai Indians, will move to Virat Kohli's team as a replacement. The 29-year-old was a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side in 2019 but struggled to find game time, with MS Dhoni have options such as Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner and Sam Billings. The NZ all-rounder still made his way into the XI for two games, and while he did not have the opportunity to bat, he chipped in with two wickets from those outings.

Scott Kuggeleijn had joined up with the Mumbai Indians as a reserve player, having completed his quarantine and was spotted spending time playing pool with fellow New Zealander Jimmy Neesham when the defending champions moved to Delhi. The New Zealander could be a good backup option to Daniel Sams in the RCB team 2021, who made his debut for Virat Kohli's side in the DC vs RCB game on Tuesday. Kuggeleijn is a lanky fast bowler and has the ability to tonk a few in the latter stages of the innings.

Having made his New Zealand debut in 2017, the 29-year-old has picked up 5 ODI wickets and 13 T20I wickets to his name. Apart from this, Kuggeleijn has played 83 FC matches, 83 List-A matches, and 120 T20 matches, picking 266, 126, and 118 wickets respectively.

DC vs RCB live: AB de Villiers stars as Bangalore reach 171 in Ahmedabad

AB de Villiers jumped to RCB's rescue yet again as the South African hit the Delhi Capitals bowlers to all parts of the ground at Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. The 37-year-old stitched a valuable partnership with rookie Rajat Patidar, after Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra saw the backs of Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. De Villiers ended the innings with a 42-ball 75 to help RCB post 171 on the board, which could be a challenging total on this pitch. Virat Kohli and co. are third on the IPL points table, level on points with DC, and the winner of the contest will leapfrog Chennai Super Kings at the top of the table.

(Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)