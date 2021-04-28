Who Is Shimron Hetmyer Wife? DC Batting Star And His Love Story Revealed

Shimron Hetmyer, who is currently plying his trade for the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, entertained fans with a blistering half-century against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday. The dynamic batter remained unbeaten on 53 runs from just 25 deliveries but failed to help his team cross the line as DC faced an anguishing 1-run loss in the crucial contest. After the cricketer's breathtaking performance with the bat, here we take a look at Shimron Hetmyer stats, who is Shimron Hetmyer wife, the Shimron Hetmyer wife name and other details.

The 24-year-old's social media is filled with adorable images with partner Nirvani Hetmyer. The couple dated for a long time before getting engaged at the end of 2019. Nirvani had taken to her Instagram account to announce their engagement as she revealed that the flamboyant cricketer popped the question on Christmas Day. The southpaw had also confirmed the same by sharing a picture of the ring on his social media handles. The stylish couple is believed to have tied the knot quietly.

In an interview with INews Guyana, the left-hander had revealed that the two had first spoken on Facebook. He also pointed out how he had texted Nirvani multiple times on the platform before finally getting a response from her. The talented youngster had also mentioned that his wife is one of his biggest motivators and she has also been instrumental in his cricketing success.

The star batter made his much-anticipated debut in the cash-rich league in the 2019 season. He was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore side in his debut year. However, he was signed up by the Delhi Capitals in the subsequent auction. The batter was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year. The Shimron Hetmyer IPL 2021 price of INR 7.75 crore makes him one of the highest-paid players in the DC line-up.

While the player did not have an ideal start to his campaign this year, as he struggled to make an impact in DC's initial matches, he roared back to form with a spectacular half-century against RCB. Hetmyer has managed to score 68 runs from 4 matches so far in the ongoing T20 competition. The player has played a total of 21 matches in the league and has accumulated 343 runs in the same. The Shimron Hetmyer IPL strike rate of 146.58 makes him one of the most explosive players in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals team 2021: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.

