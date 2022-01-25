Who Is Shubhda Bhosale Gaikwad? Madhya Pradesh-born Officiates In Legends League Cricket

The Legends League Cricket is currently taking place in Oman, where former cricketers from all over the world have gathered to provide the ultimate entertainment. Meanwhile, there's another aspect of the match that has garnered everyone's attention on social media. The League features an all-women umpiring panel, including India's youngest female umpire Shubhda Bhosale Gaikwad.

Who is Shubhda Bhosale Gaikwad?

Shubhda was born in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh in a family of cricketers. Her father Ajit Bhosale is a cricket coach and her uncle Shrikant Bhosale was a former domestic cricketer, who has represented Madhya Pradesh in Ranji Trophy. Shubhda's brother was also a cricketer. The young lady herself has played cricket at U-16 and U-19 levels for Madhya Pradesh before taking up umpiring as a career option.

Shubhda was always good at studies but she also enjoyed sports equally. She acquired a degree in Physical Education and PhD in Sport Psychology before completing her Level O umpiring exam. Shubhda officiated her first match in 2012 in the JS Anand Trophy, which is a senior-level women's tournament in Madhya Pradesh.

Shubhda is currently working as a sports officer at a government college in Thandla, Jhabua. Shubhda is married to Sujay with whom she also has a baby. Shubhda created history last week after she along with Lauren Agenbag from South Africa, Humaira Farah from Pakistan, and Renee Montgomery from Hong Kong officiated their first match in the Legends League Cricket.

"In the ongoing Legend League Cricket Tournament in Oman, Sports Officer of Thandla College, Jhabua, Ms. Shubhda Bhosale Gaikwad made India proud by becoming the youngest female umpire of the country. She has illuminated India's name all over the world. She has brought laurels to the country by achieving the feat. I am sure you will bring laurels to the country in the future as well. My best wishes," Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in his tweet.

ओमान में चल रही लीजेंड लीग क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट में झाबुआ के थांदला कॉलेज की खेल अधिकारी सुश्री शुभदा भोंसले गायकवाड जी ने देश की सबसे युवा महिला अंपायर बनने का गौरव हासिल कर देश का नाम पूरे विश्व में रोशन किया है।

— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) January 24, 2022

As far as the Legends League Cricket is concerned, the tournament is being held in Oman from January 20 to January 29. The League consists of three teams with some of the biggest superstars in world cricket. India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants are the teams taking part in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

