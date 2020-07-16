Who Is Snehashish Ganguly? Top CAB Official Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former Indian captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was recently put on home quarantine on Wednesday, July 15. The decision to put him in isolation was made after Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehashish Ganguly was tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on the same day. The BCCI chief and his brother apparently reside in the same house. Here is a look at some insights regarding - 'Who is called the Sourav Ganguly brother?' and an overall roundup of his life.

Sourav Ganguly corona scare in family: Who is Sourav Ganguly brother?

Sourav Ganguly brother Snehashish Ganguly is also a cricket administrator. While the 113-Test veteran holds the top position of the richest cricket board in the world, his elder brother Snehashish is currently the general secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). Interestingly, both brothers have earlier worked together for the association when Sourav Ganguly was the President of CAB between 2015 and 2019. In October 2019, Sourav had to step away from the job since he was appointed as the new BCCI President.

Sourav Ganguly corona scare in family: Sourav Ganguly brother’s cricketing career

Snehashish Ganguly has also played domestic cricket for Bengal between 1986 and 1997. He was a left-handed batsman who scored 2,534 runs in 59 first-class matches at an average of 39.59. Snehashish Ganguly scored six centuries and 11 half-centuries during the process of his 11-year domestic cricket journey. While he posed a healthy first-class record, he could not replicate his success in the limited-overs contests. In 18 List A matches, Snehashish only managed to scored 275 runs at a meagre average of 18.33 comprising of a solitary half-century.

Snehahish has admitted in many interviews in the past that he was rejected in favour of Sourav for the Ranji Trophy final in Bengal's playing XI back in 1989, which catapulted the BCCI President's playing career. Sourav Ganguly, who is right-handed in most daily activities, has also claimed that he bats left-handed in cricket since he had no option but to use Snehashish's kit in childhood to play and learn the game, since he used to play football and their father used to only invest in Snehashish for cricket, since he was perceived to be more serious about the game and cricket being more expensive than football

Sourav Ganguly corona scare in family: Snehashish Ganguly wife

The Snehashish Ganguly wife name is Momm Ganguly. The two married in 1995 and had a daughter named Sneha in 1998. Momm Ganguly is a classical dancer by profession.

Earlier in June, PTI reported that Snehashish Ganguly wife had tested positive for coronavirus as per a statement released by the West Bengal Health Department. As per reports, his mother-in-law and father-in-law had also tested positive for the disease. Meanwhile, Snehashish Ganguly has now been admitted to Kolkata's Belle Vue hospital after he contracted the disease.

Image credit: PTI and Snehashish Ganguly Twitter