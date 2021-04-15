Who Is Suryakumar Yadav Wife? MI Star Batsman's Love Story With Top Dance Coach

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been the franchise's batting mainstay for four years now. The right-hander has always been deemed a bright talent, however, he came into the limelight after joining the Mumbai based franchise in 2018 where he was promoted up the order. Since then, Yadav has been consistently churning out runs for Mumbai Indians and has been instrumental in their unparalleled success.

Who is Suryakumar Yadav wife — Devisha Shetty?

Subsequently, Yadav also made his India debut against England at the age of 30 and his story is a perfect example of grit and determination personified. While Yadav has seen a lot of vicissitudes in his cricketing career, he has always had the support of his wife Devisha Shetty who has stood like a rock behind him. With Yadav making huge strides in his cricketing career, the cricketer's personal life has also come into the spotlight and fans have been wondering "Who is Suryakumar Yadav wife?"

Suryakumar Yadav wife, Devisha Shetty who was born in an upper-class South Indian family in Mumbai is a brilliant dancer and is a dance coach by profession. Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty attended the same R A Podar College of Commerce & Economics, Mumbai in 2012. It was during this time when Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty met each other and cupid's arrow hit the duo.

Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty got engaged on May 29, 2016, in the presence of their close family and friends. The two tied the knot later that year on July 7 in a traditional South Indian wedding. Suryakumar Yadav house is in Mumbai where the couple lives with their pets. The duo is pretty active on social media where they keep their fans updated about their whereabouts. Devisha Shetty has also tattooed Suryakumar Yadav's name on her back.

Suryakumar Yadav IPL 2021

The Suryakumar Yadav IPL 2021 stint has started from the exact place where he left off in the IPL 2020. The right-hander scored a 23-ball 31 against RCB in the tournament opener and followed it up with a 36-ball 56 in the second game against KKR. After Match 5, Yadav is at the fourth spot in the IPL 2021's leading run-getters list with 87 runs in two games at an average of 43.50.

Suryakumar Yadav net worth

According to cricket.yahoo.net, Suryakumar Yadav net worth stands at â‚¹15 crore. The Suryakumar Yadav net worth majorly consists of his IPL salary with Mumbai Indians (â‚¹3.2 crore per season), as well as, his earnings from being international cricket. He is also the brand ambassador of fantasy sports platform Free hit which is a fast-growing Indian sports fantasy app.

