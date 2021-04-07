Who Is Taslima Nasreen? What Did Taslima Nasreen Say About CSK's Moeen Ali?: Answered Here

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is at a touching distance. However, ahead of the much-anticipated event, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali found himself in a major controversy. Bangladesh-born author Taslima Nasreen had spoken with reference to the England cricketer on social media. The Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy made headlines globally as several members of the cricketing community reacted to the author's comments.

Who is Taslima Nasreen?

'Who is Taslima Nasreen?' and 'What did Taslima Nasreen say?' These questions cropped up on trend-detection websites online soon after the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy broke out. Taslima Nasreen is a Bangladeshi-Swedish author and activist who has taken up numerous causes, particularly in the domain of opposing fundamentalism and misogyny. Her outspokenness and bold writing have seen her often getting drawn into controversy, particularly in her home country Bangladesh where her books have been banned and from where she has been exiled. She currently lives in New Delhi.

What did Taslima Nasreen say?

Nasreen took to her Twitter account on April 5 to post a Tweet against England all-rounder Moeen Ali. She suggested that if Ali would not have been a professional cricketer, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS. Here is Taslima Nasreen's post:

Nasreen later went on to delete the tweet after she received a massive backlash for her comments. She also went on to explain her actions in a separate post where she mentioned that her comments were meant to be sarcastic in nature. Ali's England teammate Jofra Archer commented on it too.

Haters know very well that my Moeen Ali tweet was sarcastic. But they made that an issue to humiliate me because I try to secularize Muslim society & I oppose Islamic fanaticism. One of the greatest tragedies of humankind is pro-women leftists support anti-women Islamists. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) April 6, 2021

Jofra Archer injury news

The ECB recently provided fans with the Jofra Archer injury update through an official statement. As confirmed by the cricket board, a fragment of glass was removed from his middle finger on his right hand in the operation. The lanky pacer will now undergo two weeks of rehabilitation. The cricketer will also be reviewed by a consultant before he resumes his training. The inaugural champions of the IPL believe that Archer will be available from their 5th match onwards.

IPL 2021 schedule

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai as BCCI unveiled the schedule for the marquee event on Sunday. The IPL Governing Council informed that IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event.

