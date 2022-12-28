There was huge confusion about who was the captain of the Pakistan cricket team on the third day of the first PAK vs NZ Test match against New Zealand as full-time skipper Babar Azam was not on the field after suffering viral flu. While returning wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed was named as the designated stand-in captain, he was not the one who was taking the decisions, resulting in everyone being baffled.

Who is Pakistan's captain in Babar Azam's absence?

Interestingly in the absence of full-time Pakistan captain Babar Azam, substitute Mohammed Rizwan led the side out on the field on the third day of the Test match against New Zealand and not Sarfaraz Ahmed. According to the laws of the game, a substitute is now permitted to lead a side.

Hence, according to ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan's team management said that Rizwan was the acting captain in Babar's absence, while Sarfaraz would be the one asking for reviews. As per law 24.1.2, "A substitute shall not bowl or act as captain but may act as wicketkeeper only with the consent of the umpires."

Pakistan vs New Zealand live score: Blackcaps reduce trail to 85 at tea

New Zealand’s top-order batsmen closed within 85 runs of virus-hit Pakistan on the third day of the first Test on Wednesday. Tom Latham hit a gritty 13th test century, while Devon Conway made 92 runs and Daryl Mitchell struck an aggressive 42 runs off 47 balls to guide New Zealand to 353-4 at tea.

Former captain Kane Williamson survived two stumping attempts against spinner Nauman Ali and overturned an lbw ruling against mystery slow bowler Abrar Ahmed to reach 66 not out at the break. He is currently joined by wicket-keeper Tom Blundell in the middle after Daryl Mitchell was dismissed on 42 runs.

New Zealand is touring Pakistan for a Test series for the first time since 2002. Karachi, which is hosting the first Test, will also host the second match next week after Multan was ruled out because of weather concerns. The two-test series will be followed by three ODIs, which will also be held in Karachi.

