‘Who Is This Kid?', Sam Billings Asked Dravid On His First Meeting With Rishabh Pant

England batsman Sam Billings recalled his first meeting with wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant that had taken place during the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both Billings and Pant had represented the now-defunct Delhi Daredevils in that season.

‘Who is this kid?': Sam Billings

The English limited-overs specialist admitted that he was left shell-shocked after watching Rishabh play for the first time after which he was curious to know more about the youngster from then coach-cum-mentor Rahul Dravid after the latter had easily taken the Delhi team's frontline bowlers to the cleaners in the nets.

"Pant, I played with for two years when I was with Delhi and the first time I saw him, I turned to Rahul Dravid and asked 'Who is this kid?" He was hitting Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris everyone in the open net and I was just thinking- "this is unbelievable", said Sam Billings while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

Now, i.e. a good four years later, the Englishman has gone on to say that he is looking forward to play with the southpaw once again.

“That year he lit up the IPL and it’s been great to see him evolve as a cricketer and it will be great to once again be on the same side as him this year”, said Billings.

Sam Billings was roped in by DC for a sum of INR 2 crores in the IPL 2021 mini-auctions.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021

The Delhi-based franchise will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. Meanwhile, the Shreyas Iyer-led side who had finished as the runners-up in the previous edition will be hoping to go all the way this time around.