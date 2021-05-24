Who Is Tim Southee Wife? NZ Star Bowler's Love Story And Personal Life Revealed

New Zealand will be facing India in the inaugural World Test Championship Final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18. The New Zealand squad for WTC Final will also face the England cricket team in a 2-Test series from June 2 before facing India in the WTC Final 2021. Kiwi fast bowler Tim Southee is all geared up for the upcoming Test series in England and will be expected to play an important role in the fast bowling arsenal of the New Zealand team.

Who is Tim Southee wife?

Ahead of the England vs New Zealand Test series, here’s a look at the information answering, “Who is Tim Southee wife?”. Tim Southee is married to Brya Fahy, who is a freelance makeup artist and hairstylist from New Zealand. Brya Fahy’s displays her freelancing skills through her Instagram page with the username “@madeupbybrya”.

Brya Fahy’s Instagram account remains private, although Tim Southee occasionally posts the memorable moments spent with Fahy on his Instagram account. Not much is known about the details of Tim Southee’s marriage, however, the Kiwi fast bowler has openly announced the birth of his children on Instagram. Tim Southee has 2 children with his wife Brya Fahy.

The couple gave birth to their first child on November 29, 2017, and named their daughter Indie May Southee. Tim Southee announced the news on Twitter saying that he couldn’t have been much happier for the arrival of his daughter. The couple had their second child, Sloane Ava Southee on November 27, 2019. Tim Southee announced the news of his second through Instagram as well.

Tim Southee stats in international cricket

Over the year, Tim Southee stats have garnered some much-deserved accolades in his cricket career. In his international Test career, Southee has played 77 matches while taking 302 wickets. He has maintained an economy of 2.99 in Test cricket with 11 5-wicket haul, 17 4-wicket and 1 10-wicket haul in his career. His ODI stats are equally impressive, where he has claimed 190 wickets in 143 matches while maintaining an economy of 5.46.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021

The WTC Final 2021 will see India go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both the teams will battle for the first World Test Championship battle. Before India vs New Zealand WTC Final, New Zealand will play its first Test match against England from June 2-6 and its second Test on June 10-14. The England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series will take place at Lord’s and Edgbaston.

New Zealand squad for WTC Final

Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryll Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.

Image source: Tim Southee Instagram