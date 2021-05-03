Who Is Varun Chakravarthy Wife? KKR Spinner's Love Story And Other Personal Life Details

Varun Chakravarthy was plying his trade for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. But in a major blow to the franchise, Varun Chakravarthy along with KKR teammate Sandeep Warrier recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Monday morning. The team was scheduled to take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, however; the match was postponed after the Varun Chakravarthy COVID news broke out. While the cricketer is currently on the sidelines after being contracted with the virus, here we take a look at some details about his personal life. Who is Varun Chakravarthy wife? Let's take a look at the player's adorable love story.

Who is Varun Chakravarthy wife?

The year 2020 proved to be a fruitful one for KKR's mystery spinner. On the professional front, the cricketer made a significant impact in his first season with the Kolkata-based franchise in the cash-rich league. The crafty bowler claimed 17 wickets in the 13th edition of the T20 tournament and also finished the season as KKR's leading wicket-taker. Apart from his cricketing success, the player also tied the knot the same year with long-time girlfriend Neha Khedekar.

The two were apparently dating for a very long period of time before getting married. Neha Khedekar was also seen cheering and supporting the cricketer on her social media during his matches prior to their wedding. The couple got married in a private ceremony in Chennai on December 11, 2020. Along with the player's family, his close friends were also present with him on the occasion. In a video shared by the franchise, the couple was also seen playing cricket, while their friends cheered them from the back. The spinner was bowling underarm deliveries to his wife.

Varun Chakravarthy Covid news

There were no coronavirus cases inside the IPL 2021 bio-bubble thus far. The Varun Chakravarthy Covid report came in as a surprise for many fans as they wondered how the player contracted the virus despite BCCI's stringent SOPs. According to ESPNcricinfo, the 29-year-old had recently stepped out of the bio-secure environment for a necessary shoulder scan. There is a possibility that the cricketer could have been exposed to the virus during that period.

Varun Chakravarthy net worth

Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the cricketer's net worth is estimated to be around INR 15 crore to INR 30 crore. The figure includes his salary for representing the Kolkata side in the Indian Premier League. It also included the compensation the player pockets for playing domestic cricket from the Tamil Nadu side. From his three IPL seasons, the player has made â‚¹16.40 crore. While many details are not known about the architect-turned-mystery spinner's house, he reportedly resides in Chennai, Tamil Nadu with his family.

