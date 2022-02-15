Who Is Vini Raman? Glenn Maxwell's 'Tamil' Wedding Card With Indian Fiancé Goes Viral

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell has been the talking point on social media for the last few days, ever since his wedding card with fiance Vini Raman was shared by Actress Kasturi Shankar on Twitter. Maxwell and his Indian fiance Vini are set to tie the knot on March 27 this year, just ahead of the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The couple got engaged back in 2020 and have been spotted together by fans both in public and social media.

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's viral wedding invitation card

South Indian actress Kasthuri Shankar took to her Twitter handle on February 12 to share the invitation card of Maxwell and Raman’s wedding. “GlennMaxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we'd bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony... Will there be a white gown wedding too? Congratulations Glenn and Vini !,” Kasthuri said captioning the wedding card.

GlennMaxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we'd bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony... Will there be a white gown wedding too?

Congratulations Glenn and Vini ! @Gmaxi_32 pic.twitter.com/uJeSjHM1we — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) February 12, 2022

Who is Vini Raman?

Vini Raman is an Indian-origin Australian citizen belonging to a Tamil family based in Australia. She is currently a practicing pharmacist in Melbourne, having completed her studies in medical science, and attended the Mentone Girls Secondary College in Victoria. She accompanied Maxwell at the Australian Cricket Awards in 2019 and 2020, and has been garnering attention on social media ever since.

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's social media activity

Vini Raman shared a picture on her Instagram handle on March 14, 2020, where the couple were seen dressed in traditional Indian attire, celebrating their engagement.

"Last night we celebrated our Indian engagement and I gave @gmaxi_32 a little teaser of what the wedding will be like 🥰 Shout out to both of our incredible families & all our friends who came to celebrate with us on such short notice - we are so grateful to be surrounded by some pretty amazing people," Raman captioned the picture.

She last shared a picture with Maxwell during Christmas 2021, while Maxwell’s last Instagram post about Raman was on February 21, 2021. Maxwell is currently one of the top cricketers, alongside Virat Kohli and others to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL, and will get married before playing the IPL 2022 season scheduled to begin in the last week of March.

(Instagram Image: @gmaxi_32)