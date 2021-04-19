Who Is Wife Of AB De Villiers? RCB Legend's Love Story With South African Entrepreneur

Former South African captain AB de Villiers is one the best cricketers to have emerged out of the country. The dynamic batsman, who is renowned for his unorthodox batting, had an illustrious international career that spanned almost 14 years. De Villiers announced his retirement from international cricket in May 2018, citing workload and since hanging his boots, he has been busy playing in franchise cricket across the globe.

De Villiers has been in brilliant form in the ongoing IPL 2021. While De Villiers has made headlines for his on-field exploits, the cricketer has also been in the news for his personal life.

The wife of AB de Villiers, Danielle is an entrepreneur. According to her Instagram bio, she is the co-owner and creator of @thefunroompretoria which is an indoor playground and cafe where children can play freely, creatively and safely, while their parents can take a moment to breathe knowing that they are well looked after and happy. The wife of AB de Villiers is also a social worker who has been involved in a lot of charity work. During the IPL 2016, Danielle de Villiers along with her husband's teammate at RCB, Shane Watson sang David Guetta’s famous song, Titanium to raise money for underprivileged kids.

The couple met in 2007 when De Villiers along with his mother attended a lunch at a hotel owned by Danielle’s parents in Limpopo. It was during the luncheon that the two met each other and the cricketer was smitten by Danielle's eyes. However, both went ahead with their respective lives with ABD rising to prominence on the cricket field whereas Danielle went on to complete her studies.

As fate had it, the couple's paths crossed each other during AB de Villiers’s brother’s wedding where the cricketer was left in awe watching Danielle sing. Subsequently, Danielle moved to Cape Town which strengthened their bond. ABD and Danielle dated for five years before the RCB batsman popped the question in 2012 in front of the Taj Mahal. The cricketer went down on one knee and proposed to Danielle before she said yes.

The couple tied the knot on March 30, 2013, at the same hotel which was once owned by Danielle's parents. Interestingly, this was the same hotel where the two had first met each other. ABD and Danielle have three children with their first child Abraham de Villiers born in 2015 and second son John Richard de Villiers in 2017. On November 11, 2020. the duo welcomed their third child Yente de Villiers.

The AB de Villiers IPL 2021 stint has got off to a sensational start. The Protean has scored 125 runs in three matches so far at a stunning average of 62.50 and a blistering strike rate of 189.39. AB de Villiers' form has ensured that RCB are the only unbeaten team in IPL 2021 so far, having won all three matches they have played. Notably, the cricketer was instrumental in RCB's win in the first and the third match. The AB de Villiers IPL 2021 salary is INR 11 crore.

