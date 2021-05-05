Who Is Winner Of IPL 2021? How Will IPL 2021 Winner Be Declared?

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League was marred by a number of controversies. While the competition did entertain cricket enthusiasts with 29 high-octane T20 encounters, the competition ultimately had to be postponed on Tuesday after members from multiple franchises tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The IPL suspension announcement has led to several fans wondering about the winner of the latest edition. So, 'who is winner of IPL 2021?' and 'How will IPL 2021 winner be declared?' Let's find out.

Who is winner of IPL 2021?

The T20 competition was at its halfway mark when the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council decided to suspend it. As only 29 matches could be completed, there is no IPL 2021 winner crowned at this point in time. The Delhi Capitals were the table-toppers with 12 points to their name when the competition was halted. However, that does not mean that the Rishabh Pant-led side have won the tournament. So, who will win IPL 2021? Let's find out how the IPL 2021 winner will be declared.

How will IPL 2021 winner be declared?

A winner will be crowned only after the completion of the remaining matches. The BCCI will be looking to finalise a window to accommodate the pending fixtures of the latest edition soon. The format is expected to remain the same. Once all the league stage matches are completed, the top four teams will battle it out in the Playoffs. While the Indian cricket board was seeking a clearance to conduct the remaining matches in Mumbai, there also is a possibility that IPL 2021 matches could happen in the UAE somewhere around September.

Is IPL 2021 cancelled?

The 'IPL 2021 suspension' news took the internet by storm as fans were left wondering "Is IPL 2021 cancelled?" To answer the query, no, the tournament has not been called off but has been suspended for the time being. While speaking to Republic World, a top BCCI official said that the IPL 2021 has been suspended and not cancelled. He added that the IPL 2021 resumption date will be decided next week. The official also assured that all the IPL 2021 matches will be rescheduled once they get clearance for shifting the entire tournament to Mumbai.

Positive COVID-19 cases within the IPL 2021 bio-bubble proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the cash-rich league and the BCCI had to postpone the edition. It remains to be seen how does the BCCI accommodate the remaining matches of the tournament in the calendar year. Here is the IPL 2021 suspension confirmation -

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



