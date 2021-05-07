Who Is Youngest Player In IPL 2021? Fans Seek Trivia Question's Answer While Missing IPL

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League was suspended on Tuesday after franchises like the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) complained of a bio-bubble breach. While the cricketing action may have come to a standstill in the country after the 'IPL postponed' confirmation, the same has not had any impact on the cash-rich league's popularity among the masses. Cricket enthusiasts already seem to be missing the T20 tournament. So, 'Who is youngest player in IPL this year?' Several fans have been curious to know about unique IPL records.

IPL records: Who is youngest player in IPL 2021

The franchise-based T20 competition has provided significant opportunities to young Indian talent over the years. The participating teams are often on the lookout for talented youngsters in an attempt to find their next big superstar. The latest edition of the league also had a number of young guns plying their trade for various franchises.

Akash Singh, who turned 19 on April 26, is the youngest player in the IPL 2021. The left-arm fast bowler was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals for INR 20 lakh in 2020. The pacer was also a part of the Indian squad for the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in 2020. The bowler claimed 7 wickets in the marquee event. While Akash Singh has been a part of the Rajasthan Royals camp for two seasons, he is yet to feature in a single game for them in the IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abdul Samad is the second on the list of the youngest cricketers in IPL 2021. The 19-year-old was also a part of the side in the previous season of the cash-rich league. It was refreshing to see the team management backing the youngster by providing him with multiple opportunities in the playing eleven. Apart from the two aforementioned names, Mumbai Indians' Marco Jensen, Punjab Kings leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal come next in line as all the three are aged 20 respectively.

IPL latest news: IPL 2021 postponed with immediate effect

The 'IPL 2021 postponed' news shocked cricket fans as they were concerned about the tournament's future. After an emergency meeting between the BCCI and IPL governing officials, it was announced on Tuesday, May 6, that the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League will be postponed with immediate effect. The competition had to be halted after 29 matches after several members from multiple franchises, including four cricketers, tested positive for COVID-19.

