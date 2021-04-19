Who Is Zaheer Khan Wife? How Did The Mumbai Indians Coach's Love Story Blossom?

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has established himself as one of the most celebrated names in Indian cricket. The left-armer's contribution in India clinching the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup is deemed monumental by many. The 42-year-old is currently a part of the Mumbai Indians' think tank for the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. Apart from his exploits with the ball, Khan also gained limelight for tying the knot with Indian actor Sagarika Ghatge. Here is more on 'Who is Zaheer Khan wife?' and the couple's love story.

Who is Zaheer Khan wife?

Sagarika Ghatge is an Indian model and actor who has featured in a number of Hindi language movies over the years. She rose to fame in 2007 for her portrayal of a hockey player in the hit Hindi film Chak De! India. The 35-year-old has been a part of several popular Indian movies and has also made appearances in several Indian reality TV shows over the years.

Zaheer Khan wife: A look at the couple's love story

The couple reportedly first met at a group outing alongside their mutual friends which involved other cricketers and female actors, with some of being married couples as well. After several regular meetings, the two fell in love and eventually started dating. Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge choose not to publicize their relationship at first and maintained a dignified silence regarding their relationship status.

They made their first public appearance together during Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding in 2016. The two got engaged during the 2017 season of the Indian Premier League in Goa and took to their social media accounts to share the news with their fans.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge tied the knot on November 27. The couple opted for a court marriage, which was followed by a private wedding function that was attended by their family and friends.

Zaheer Khan Mumbai Indians IPL 2021

The ex-cricketer was roped in as the Director of Cricket Operations by the Mumbai Indians franchise ahead of the 2019 season of the Indian Premier League. The Zaheer Khan Mumbai Indians association is not a new one as he has also represented the team in the cash-rich league as a player in the past. Khan currently is an integral part of MI's team management.

Zaheer Khan net worth details

According to caknowledge.com, the Zaheer Khan net worth is estimated to be â‚¹182 crore. The Zaheer Khan net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricket player. His net worth also constitutes the salary he received from several IPL franchises like Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi from his playing days.

Zaheer Khan holds an investment in a restaurant called Dine Fine. He also launched a sports lounge in Pune named TOSS. He is also the co-founder of ProSport Fitness & Services, a special rehabilitation and training centre which he launched through an association with Adrian Le Roux and former Indian cricket team physiotherapist Andrew Leipus.

