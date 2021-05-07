Who Was Emerging Player Of IPL 2018? Fans Query After CSK's Comeback In IPL 2021

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed indefinitely by the IPL GC and the BCCI on Tuesday after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19 inside the bio-bubble environment. After the IPL suspension news, the players and non-working personnel of all the teams have started moving back to their respective countries. After the CSK team managed a comeback in the IPL 2021 season, the fans are delving into nostalgia while asking the question, “Who was emerging player of IPL 2018?”

Fans nostalgic after IPL 2021 postponed

Even though the IPL 2021 postponed new came ahead, the CSK fans were delighted to see the Chennai Super Kings back into their vintage form. 2020 was a forgettable season for the Chennai Super Kings as they came 7th in the points table. 2019 saw the Chennai Super Kings lose the IPL title to the Mumbai Indians in the Finals. It was 2018 when CSK was in their prime and they lifted their last IPL trophy. Thinking about the 2018 season, fans have started wondering as to who won the emerging playing award in the IPL 2018 season.

The Love

The Care

The Bond

The Family



Is our strength, now and forever!#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/KuGUmv2VcL — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) May 4, 2021

Who was emerging player of IPL 2018?

It was the current Delhi Capitals captain, Rishabh Pant who was awarded the title of emerging player of IPL 2018. Rishabh Pant was in a sublime batting form in the IPL 2018 season. In 14 matches, he scored a staggering 684 runs with a commendable average of 52.16. He had a strike rate of 173.6 and the highest score of unbeaten 128 in the 2018 season. His highest score of 128 came in Match 42 of the IPL 2018 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

CSK team lift their 3rd IPL trophy

Even though Rishabh Pant had phenomenal batting numbers, the Delhi Capitals weren’t able to translate this brilliance into victory. Ironically, the Delhi Capitals ended up in the last position in the points table losing 9 matches. The Chennai Super Kings went on to win the 2018 season by defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets where Shane Watson was awarded the Player of the Match.

After accepting his emerging player of IPL 2018 award, Pant was seen spending time with the CSK team who were ecstatic after winning their 3rd IPL title. Rishabh Pant has been with the Delhi Capitals since 2016 and 2021 saw him as the captain of the Delhi Capitals where they ended up on the 1st spot of the IPL 2021 points table before the suspension of the league. Rishabh Pant was paid INR 15 crores by the Delhi Capitals team for the 2021 season.

Image Source: IPLT20.com

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.