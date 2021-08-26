Last Updated:

Who Was Ted Dexter? Know All About Former England Cricket Captain Who Passed Away At 86

Ted Dexter's career: Dexter appeared in 62 Tests for England, scoring 4,502 runs at an average of 47.89 and picking up 66 Test wickets at an average of 34.93

Who was Ted Dexter

Former England captain Ted Dexter passed away at the age of 86 on August 25 in the Compton Hospice in Wolverhampton, surrounded by his family (Ted Dexter's wife Susan Longfield, daughter Genevieve and son Tom). The news was announced by the Marylebone Cricket Club, a cricket club based in London; where he served as president in 2002. 

Dexter appeared in 62 Tests for England, debuting in 1958 against New Zealand and accumulating 4,502 runs as a strong middle-order batsman at an average of 47.89. He was also a capable medium-pace bowler, picking up 66 Test wickets at an average of 34.93. His highest score came against Pakistan in the year 1962 at Karachi, where Dexter scored 205 runs putting England in a commendable position.

During his first-class career, he appeared in 327 matches, scoring 21150 runs at an average of 40.75. In the matches he played, he scored 51 tons and 108 fifties. In those matches, he took 419 wickets at an average of 29.92. In addition to representing Sussex, he also represented MCC and Cambridge University.

His Test figures as captain (average 53.93) were even higher than his career-best of 47.89, which included nine hundreds. His debut against New Zealand was a good one for him, where he scored a half-century, with his first century coming three games later in Christchurch against the same opponents.

Ted Dexter's contributions to English cricket

Dexter captained England in 30 of the 62 Tests which he played. In the year1962, he scored six consecutive fifties in Tests, a record that has only been surpassed by six other batsmen so far. He also holds the record for the most runs scored by an English captain in an Ashes match in Australia. During the 1962-63 Ashes, he scored 481 runs for England.

Dexter, often known as 'Lord Ted,' was a superb all-round sportsperson who excelled in golf and had a fantastic life outside of cricket. Earlier this year, in the month of June he was honoured into the ICC Hall of Fame. He was one of the special few members to be inducted to mark the first edition of the ICC World Test Championship final. Veteran cricketers who had the chance to associate with Ted Dexter on the field, took to their social media handles to express condolences for the departed.

