Who Was The Captain Of The Mumbai Indians In 2012? Throwback To IPL Season Of Legends

Playing their first match of the 2021 season, five-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians fell to Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore after failing to defend their 159-run total. However, you don't win a cutthroat tournament like the IPL without having mastered the art of the comeback, and no one does it better than Rohit Sharma & co. Having defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders from what was at one point an un-winnable match for them, the Mumbai Indians team 2021 have proven once again, that they are not a side to be taken lightly.

Who was the captain of the Mumbai Indians in 2012?

Long before they became THE team to beat, the Mumbai Indians went through a tough journey of teambuilding and heartbreaks. One of MI's biggest challenges at the IPL came in 2012 when the side's regular captain Sachin Tendulkar announced that he would be standing down to take some time away from the 'leadership duties' that he felt were burdening him. Having just completed their best season at the IPL in 2010 - when they ended as the runners-up - under the captaincy of Tendulkar, the announcement left the team and the fans in shock.

Still on the hunt for their first championship title at the IPL - an unimaginable era now - the Mumbai Indians had a tough decision ahead of them. So, who was the captain of the Mumbai Indians in 2012? It was none other than Indian spin legend, Harbhajan Singh - the man who had won the Mumbai side the first of their two titles at the Champions League T20 tournament in 2011. Despite having only four wins and four losses in the first half of the tournament, the Mumbai Indians made one of their trademark comebacks to set up a clash with CSK in the eliminator.

Though they were eliminated by the then two-time winners, the season started off MI's legacy in the IPL. Chennai went on to the finals, only to be defeated by KKR, who won their first title. MI won their first title under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and Ricky Ponting in 2013. They have since won the title in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 as well.

KKR squad 2021

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi

Mumbai Indians team 2021

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

Image Credits: AP