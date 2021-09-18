Who Will Be Team India's New Head Coach? BCCI Eyeing Anil Kumble, Laxman: Report

Team India skipper Virat Kohli could once again come face to face with former Indi coach Anil Kumble with reports emerging about the legendary leg spinner is likely to come back in the coaching setup. It has been four years (2017) since Anil Kumble had resigned from Team India's coaching role following differences with Virat Kohli. However, this time around, things look too different with BCCI at the helm compared to last time when Virat Kohli had convinced the committee led by former CAG Vinod Rai, to get Ravi Shastri as the replacement.

Who will next team India head coach?

While currently there is no confirmation about who will be the next team India head coach, however, PTI has reported that the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI might ask Anil Kumble to apply for the post of head coach of the Indian team once Ravi Shastri finishes his tenure after the upcoming T20 World Cup. Not only Anil Kumble but the report also states that the board may also approach VVS Laxman for coaching role as well. VVS Laxman has been a mentor of the IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad for some years now, however, Kumble will be favourite even as Laxman will also remain in contention.

A BCCI source while maintaining anonimity over the appointment of India head coach spoke to the news agency and said, "Anil Kumble's exit needs course correction. The manner in which the CoA succumbed to the pressure of Kohli and removed him, wasn't the best example set. However it also depends on whether Kumble or Laxman are ready to apply for the job,".

The source while speaking about the selection criteria said, "The criteria for BCCI's coach's job will be such that only a select few with very good record as player as well as experience of coaching/mentorship can apply for the top job,"

Virat Kohli to quit T20 captaincy post the World Cup

On Thursday, Team India skipper Virat Kohli announced his resignation as T20 skipper post the T20 World Cup in UAE. The Team India Tets and ODI skipper took to social media to announce his retirement. In the statement, Virat Kohli said, "I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win,"

He added "Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward,"

Virat Kohli stated that it "took a lot of time" for him to arrive at this decision. Virat also said that he also spoke to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and President Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. "I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability,"