Who will win Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir fight? Shane Watson names who is 'stronger'

The fire that Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir sparked with their on-field face-off in the LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 game, is still burning. While some of the biggest voices in the game, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, and Harbhajan Singh have released their statements on the episode, the flow of opinions is still heavy. Shane Watson is the most recent entrant in the list of individuals who have presented his view, however, rather than what's right or wrong he was asked who would win if a real fight breaks out between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

Shane Watson, who is associated with the Delhi Capitals franchise as an assistant coach, has early on seen the aggression of Virat Kohli while sitting in the dugout. However, what transpired on May 1, touched the extent. Watson, who has played alongside Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore and knows the elbow strike of Gautam Gambhir, was asked by the hosts of "The Grade Cricketer" regarding who would have won had both gone violent at the Ekana Sports City.

Who will win Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir fight? Shane Watson names

Shane Watson did not shy away from answering the question and gave a reply based on his experience. Watson reckons Kohli is stronger than Gambhir, as the former frequently lifts weights in the gym. Here's what he said.

"I know who is stronger. I know who is probably faster. Virat's definitely he is a strong guy. Seen him in the gym as well. He is a powerful strong guy. So, haven't really seen Gautam Gambhir doing those deadlifts, or power lifts in the gym on his Instagram. So, I know who would probably win if a push comes to a shove."

What Happened between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli?

After the culmination of the RCB vs LSG match, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir locked horns, yet again after 10 years. Kohli, who was at his animated best throughout the game apparently irked Gambhir, which resulted in the eventual fallout. Here are the scenes that jolted the cricket fraternity.

While the dust has settled, the mention of this intense moment might keep emerging every once in a while. What do you think of the on-field scuffle between Kohli and Gambhir? And do you agree with Shane Watson?