Who Won IPL 2017? IPL 2017 Final Scorecard And Major Moments Throwback

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is scheduled to commence from Friday, April 9 onwards in Chennai. As a brand new season draws near, here is a look back at one of the most memorable IPL finals from the yesteryears. On this occasion, here is something to rekindle memories from the IPL 2017 final where the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant took on the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians side on May 21 about four years ago.

The Mumbai Indians took on the Rising Pune Supergiant on May 21, 2017 at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium for the final. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. After an unsteady start, Rohit Sharma and co. managed to drag their score to 129-8 from their 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya top scored for the side with a 38-ball 47 in the middle. Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa and Daniel Christian were among the RPS bowlers who took two wickets each. Unadkat only conceded 19 runs from his four wickets and his victims included Mumbai Indians openers Lendl Simmons and Parthiv Patel.

The RPS top order provided a solid start in their run-chase. Ajinkya Rahane scored a fluent 44 and captain Steve Smith slammed a half-century and the duo formed a 54-run stand for the second wicket. Even though they held a firm grip on the proceedings for a majority of their run-chase, the game took a drastic turn in the final over where they lost as many as three wickets to a fiery Mitchell Johnson spell. The Mumbai Indians side ended up becoming the winner of the IPL 2017 final as they bagged their third title.

RPS IPL campaign

The RPS franchise was introduced in 2016. While they reached the final of the IPL 2017, the season marked their last appearance in the tournament. The franchise later became defunct as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals returned to the competition in 2018.

