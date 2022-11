Who's In, Who's Out? A Look At Team India's Squads For New Zealand & Bangladesh Series

The Indian cricket team’s squads for the upcoming assignments against New Zealand and Bangladesh were announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday. India will host New Zealand for a three-match T20I series and three-match ODI series in November. The Men in Blue will then travel to Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series, which will be followed by a two-match Test series in the month of December.

The selectors decided to rest several players for the series against New Zealand, which begins after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli are some of the big names who will not play against New Zealand but will feature in the squad traveling to Bangladesh. Here’s a detailed look at the players who are in and out of India’s squad.

Hardik Pandya to captain India in T20I series vs New Zealand

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

Players In: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Players Out: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami

Shikhar Dhawan returns to captaincy role in ODI series vs New Zealand

India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

Players In: Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen

Players Out: Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul return for ODIs vs Bangladesh

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

Players In: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Players Out: Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

Indian team for two-match Test series against Bangladesh

India's squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Players In: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav

Players Out: Jasprit Bumrah, Hanuma Vihari, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal