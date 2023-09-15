'Who’s the best finisher - me or him? We can settle it now': AB de Villiers settles debate

In the ongoing debate over who holds the title of the greatest finisher in world cricket, South Africa batting legend AB de Villiers has finally put an end to the speculation. With two top contenders consistently in the mix, de Villiers has unequivocally picked the best finisher of all time. He also reminisced about his own illustrious career, featuring 114 Test matches, 228 ODIs, and 78 T20Is.

3 things you need to know:

AB de Villiers retired from international cricket in 2018

The South African scored 8765 (Test), 9577 (ODI), 1672 (T20I) runs

De Villiers confirmed his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2021

Who is the best finisher in world cricket?

During a Q&A session on his '360 show', de Villiers was asked to pick the best finisher, to which he jokingly responded, "Obviously me (laughs)." However, he quickly switched to a serious tone, acknowledging MS Dhoni's supremacy: "No, I would say definitely MS Dhoni. I love watching him play.

De Villiers showered praise on Dhoni for his remarkable achievements both on the international stage and in franchise cricket. He particularly highlighted Dhoni's iconic moments, including the straight six in the 2011 World Cup final that secured India's victory. De Villiers emphasised that Dhoni's finishing prowess transcends all formats of the game.

360 Show LIVE Q&A | S01E04 https://t.co/fMKq3CDfMK — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 14, 2023

“The things he has pulled off in the past… I think of that 2011 World Cup - hitting that straight six to win the World Cup. That will be engraved in my mind forever. MS has done it so many times in all formats of the game," De Villiers said.

The former South African cricketer added, “There’s always been a big debate over who’s the best finisher - me or him? We can settle it now - I say MS is the best finisher. I am very happy to give credit where credit is due. For CSK in the T20s and IPL and for India in all formats of the game - just a fantastic person, just a fantastic man. A great role model for all cricket players around the world.”

Dhoni's illustrious career includes the unique distinction of being the only captain in world cricket to win all ICC white-ball titles: the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013. As a batter, he amassed 10,773 runs in 350 ODIs at an impressive average of 50.57, featuring 10 centuries and 73 fifties.

While extolling Dhoni's virtues, de Villiers offered valuable advice to aspiring young cricketers, urging them to emulate Dhoni's approach to batting. He emphasised Dhoni's preference for classical shots down the ground before delving into the world of flamboyant strokes.

“I think especially of the kids and the youngsters - play more like him because he never played all these fancy shots. Play like MS - in the V. Once you have settled that, you can move on to the fancy shots,” De Villiers said.

With such legends of the game paying tribute to Dhoni's finishing skills, the debate seems to have found its rightful conclusion in favour of the Indian maestro.