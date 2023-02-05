Last Updated:

'Why Always Jealous Of Ashwin': Netizens Call Out Harbhajan's Reply To Jaffer's Tweet

India vs Australia: After Wasim Jaffer put up this post, Harbhajan Singh seemingly diverted the attention of fans from R Ashwin to that of the pitch.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
R Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh

Image: PTI/AP


The Australian cricket team made headlines recently after they uploaded videos of some net bowlers helping them to especially tackle the spinners of Team India. On seeing one of the videos posted by Cricket Australia's official Twitter handle, former Team India opener Wasim Jaffer hilariously took a dig at them by stating that 'R Ashwin was already in their heads.'

After Jaffer put up this post, Harbhajan Singh seemingly diverted the attention of fans from Ashwin to that of the pitch by stating that it was the latter that was in Australia's head. Netizens have seemingly not taken Harbhajan's reply too kindly with several of them pointing out that the legendary Team India spinner is taking credit away from Ashwin.

Fans unhappy with Harbhajan Singh's reply to Wasim Jaffer

 

India vs Australia squads for Border-Gavaskar trophy

Team India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith (VC), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com