Why Are Jasprit Bumrah, Pujara And Pant Playing Against Team India For Leicestershire?

LEI vs IND: Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna are representing the Leicestershire County Club team in the warm-up game.

Leicestershire vs India: Rishabh Pant

Ahead of the final India vs England Test match that is scheduled from July 1-5, the Rohit Sharma-led side will compete in a four-day practice match from June 23 to 26 against Leicestershire County Club. However, interestingly four Indian players (Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna) are representing the Leicestershire team. Cricket fans wondering why four Indian stars are playing for Leicestershire, here's the answer:-

Why are four Indians playing for Leicestershire against Team India?

As per the statement given by the Leicestershire County Club (LCCC), Indian stars Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will play for them. The statement further added that the LCCC, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the England Cricket Board (ECB) have all agreed to allow four players from the visiting team to be a part of the Leicestershire County Club side to allow all the players of India to participate in the fixture. Moreover, the match will also take place with 13 players representing each side to provide more flexibility and manage the bowling workloads.

Leicestershire vs India squads

Leicestershire: Samuel Evans (c), Louis Kimber, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Rehan Ahmed, Samuel Bates (wk), Roman Walker, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Will Davis, Nathan Bowley, Abidine Sakande, Joey Evison

Team India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

How to watch Leicestershire vs India live?

Indian fans wondering how to watch their team live against Leicestershire can tune in to the Foxes TV YouTube channel. Meanwhile, the live updates and scores of the match can be tracked on the official social media handles of the BCCI. The match is taking place at Grace Road, with play scheduled to begin live at 3:30 PM IST each day.

Meanwhile, fans in the United Kingdom and the United States can also watch the match live on the Leicestershire Foxes’ YouTube channel. Play will begin live at 11:00 AM BST in the UK and at 6:00 AM ET in the US.

