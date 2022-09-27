'Why Are People Comparing...': Ben Stokes Wades Into Deepti Sharma 'mankading' Debate

England’s Test skipper Ben Stokes took to his official Twitter handle on Monday night and weighed in his thoughts on the mankading debate, involving India women’s cricketer Deepti Sharma and England’s Charlie Dean. During the India women vs England women, 3rd ODI match that was played on Saturday, Dean went back to the pavilion after getting run out, while Deepti made a successful mankading attempt. Dean’s dismissal became a much-hyped topic of debate across the cricket community as everyone from players to fans opined their views on the same.

While the England supporters claimed Deepti’s mankading attempt was against the spirit of cricket, cricket fans from India pointed out the instances when England forgot about the spirit. Stokes was associated with the matter, as fans reminded everyone of an incident that took place during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2019. In the summit clash against New Zealand, Stokes had notably earned six runs off a single ball, first by taking a double, followed by four runs through overthrow after the ball was deflected off his bat.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Deepti Sharma - Charlie Dean mankading incident, Stokes questions his followers that why a ball deflecting off his bat is being compared to mankading. “Why are people comparing a ball deflecting of my bat to a mankad?,” Stokes said. On noticing the English Test captain’s tweet, Indian cricket fans joined the debate and provided answers to the cricketer.

Twitter reacts to Ben Stokes' comment

“As it has been a matter of Spirit of Cricket. As England team is well known about the value of Spirit of Cricket, so the ball that went for the boundary by deflecting your bat, you should've refused that,” a Twitter user said. At the same time, another fan said, “Because it was unfair on the bowling team but legal. To be fair it was unintentional on your part. But running a foot outside the crease before the ball is delivered, 50+ times in a match is intentional”.

It is pertinent to mention that Dean’s controversial yet legal dismissal on Saturday awarded India a thrilling 16-run victory at the iconic Lord’s stadium against the home side. With the win, India completed a stunning 3-0 ODI series whitewash. The match was also memorable because India’s star pacer Jhulan Goswami made her final international appearance in the match.