Why Avesh Khan Tops IPL Smart Wickets Despite Taking Lesser Wickets Than Harshal Patel?

Delhi Capitals speedster Avesh Khan leads the smart wicket chart of the Indian Premier League(2021), despite having lesser wickets to his name, than Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) bowler Harshal Patel. Harshal has a total of 22 wickets to his name, while Harshal has a total of 30 wickets in IPL 2021. The reason Avesh tops the smart wicket chart is that he has dismissed more batsmen than Harshal in the powerplay.

In the league stage of IPL 2021, as per ESPNcricinfo’s Smart Stats, Avesh has 28.42 smart wickets, followed by Harshal with 27.56 wickets. Other than the smart wicket chart, Avesh is the leading wicket-taker for DC in the current season, at an average of 19.52. DC finished the IPL 2021, with the top spot in the standings, courtesy of some brilliant bowling performance by the 24-year-old youngster, Avesh Khan. He bowls for a star bowling line-up of DC, comprising world-class bowlers like Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje. Rabada has dismissed 13 batters till now, while Nortje has nine wickets to his name.

IPL playoffs 2021: DC vs CSK on October 10

In the list of bowlers who have picked the most wickets while bowling in the powerplay during IPL 2021, Avesh Khan has picked six wickets and is placed third in the standing. CSK bowler Deepak Chahar tops the list with 10 wickets to his name, whereas Punjab Kings’ Arshdeep Singh is second in the standings with a total of eight wickets. On the other hand, Harshal Patel hasn’t dismissed batters in the four powerplay overs he has bowled in this season. Meanwhile, DC, along with CSK top the list of teams that have taken the most wickets during the powerplay in IPL 2021, having sent back 25 batters each.

In the last league match that DC played against Avesh Khan went wicketless on a rare occasion. He further added to his woes in the match, by getting hit for a six in the last ball of the match by Srikar Bharat, as RCB won the match by seven wickets. Avesh will again look to ply his trade and chip in with more wickets for DC when they face CSK in the first playoffs match of IPL 2021 on October 10 at the Dubai International Stadium.

(Image: @delhicapitals/BCCI)