Why Big Bash, WBBL Will Not Have DRS This Season? Here's Everything We Know So Far

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced its decision to not bring the Decision Review System (DRS) into the Big Bash League for both men and women editions this season. CA's Head of BBL and WBBL, Alistair Dobson has said that the plans of bringing DRS to Australia this summer had to be abandoned due to the uncertainty around the country's border rules and other COVID restrictions. Bringing DRS to Australia for the BBL requires the hiring of specialised operators from the United Kingdom, getting high-end equipment, and then moving them around the country for different games.

Logistical challenge

Cricket Australia believes the process will be too difficult logistically because of COVID-19 restrictions across the country. A ball-tracking system necessitates the installation of several cameras throughout a stadium, as well as specially trained operators who can manoeuvre them with ease. Due to a shortage of qualified personnel to operate the equipment in Australia, DRS will not be used this season. According to cricket.com.au, implementing a basic review system using television replays was also considered but later scrapped due to concerns surrounding undecisive conclusions.

"With the need to bring anywhere up to 10 or 15 extra people from the UK to operate it and move that level of additional cameras and infrastructure around the country ... it just got to a point where we couldn't reliably be clear that we could do all 61 games in a way the competition would warrant," Dobson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Global shortage of equipment & qualified personnel

The decision to not use DRS technology during the Big Bash Leagues comes amid the global shortage of equipment and specialised operators. The recently-concluded multi-format series between India Women and their Australian counterparts were played without DRS technology. The cancelled bilateral series between Pakistan and New Zealand was also supposed to be held without DRS. The shortage has occurred due to the postponement of the Indian Premier League to September-October and also due to the cluttered international calendar.

