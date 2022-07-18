Why Did 31-year-old Ben Stokes Retire From ODIs? Read England All-rounder's Full Statement

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has announced retirement from One-Day Internationals, saying that he will play his last ODI game against South Africa on Tuesday. In a lengthy statement issued on social media, Stokes explained his abrupt departure from the 50-over format. The 2019 World Cup-winning player admitted that making the decision was hard for him, but he noted that it was not as difficult as realising that he is no longer able to contribute his 100 per cent in the format.

Stokes claimed that because of the demanding international schedule, he can no longer play three different formats for England as his body is failing him. Stokes stated that anyone who dons an England jersey should give the team their all and that he feels he is taking the place of another player who can do so. Stokes said that he now feels he can give his 100 per cent to the Test and T20I formats of the game as a result of the decision.

"I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way," Stokes said.

"As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it's not as hard dealing with the fact I can't give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it," he added.

"Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all. It's time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years," he said.

"I will give everything I have to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format. I would like to wish Jos Butter, Matthew Mott, the players and the support staff every success going forward. We have made great strides in white-ball cricket over the past seven years, and the future looks bright," he added.

"I have loved all 104 games I have played so far, I've got one more, and it feels amazing to be playing my last game at my home ground in Durham. As always, the England fans have always been there for me and will continue to be there. You're the best fans in the world. I hope we can win on Tuesday and set the series up nicely against South Africa," Stokes concluded.

Stokes' ODI career

Stokes has scored 2919 runs for England in 104 one-day international matches at an average of 39.44 and a strike rate of 95.26. He has scored three hundreds and 21 half-centuries in the format. Stokes has also taken 74 ODI wickets for England, with the best bowling figure of 5/61.

Stokes contributed significantly to England's success at the 2019 ICC World Cup, as he struck an unbeaten 84 runs in the final to lead his nation to their first-ever championship. Stokes was recently named England's new Test captain following which he led his nation to four consecutive victories in each of the four Test matches he commanded after replacing Joe Root as skipper.

