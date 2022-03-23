Why Did England's Star Batter Jason Roy Receive Two-match Suspension From ECB?

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has handed Jason Roy a suspended two-match ban for "conducting himself in a manner" that may bring the game of cricket or himself into disrepute. On Tuesday, the ECB issued the sanctions, which include a £2,500 fine that the England batter must pay before the end of the month.

The Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC), which heard the matter on behalf of the ECB, did not reveal the incident for which Roy was charged, creating uncertainties about the nature of the offence.

"A Disciplinary Panel of the Cricket Discipline Commission has announced its sanction on Jason Roy after he admitted a charge of conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket, the ECB and himself into disrepute, in breach of ECB Directive 3.3," the ECB said in its statement.

According to speculations in the English media, Roy's suspension could be linked to past instances of discriminatory behaviour, as fellow England player Ollie Robinson had received a similar penalty for violating the same ECB directive 3.3 when he was found guilty of posting a series of discriminatory tweets earlier last year. However, the precise details of the case still remain unclear as part of ECB's coverup.

Earlier this month, Roy withdrew from the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), citing COVID-related fatigue. After being picked by one of the two new franchises, the Gujarat Titans, Roy published a lengthy statement on social media. In his statement, Roy thanked the Gujarat management and captain Hardik Pandya for believing in him before confirming his absence from the upcoming IPL season, stating that he would like to spend the next few months with his family and on improving his game.

Jason Roy's career

The 31-year-old is regular for England in white-ball formats. As of March 2022, Roy has played 98 ODIs and 58 T20Is for his country, scoring 3,658 and 1,446 runs at averages of 40.2 and 24.93, respectively. The hard-hitting opening batsman has also played five Test matches for England, in which he has scored just 187 runs at a dismal average of 18.7. Roy has 13 IPL games and 329 runs to his name.

