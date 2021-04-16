Why Did John Cena Post RCB Captain Virat Kohli's Pic On Instagram? IPL Fans Confused

Actor and WWE star John Cena is known for his work and his seemingly random Instagram posts about things he likes and supports. This includes Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is currently playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. With the 2021 IPL season underway, fans found an old post by Cena, which is a photo of Kohli extending his right hand.

John Cena Virat Kohli: Why did Hollywood actor post about the Indian captain?

Cena has spoken about his love for cricket, which began after the 2019 World Cup he followed. Kohli's photo, posted on July 7, 2019, also features a smiling Rohit Sharma and Ravi Shastri in the background. Whatever the context behind the post, the picture established Cena's connection with Indian cricket, an association that fans of cricket and of WWE rejoiced.

RCB IPL 2021 schedule

Sunday, 18 April, 3:30 PM IST – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Thursday, 22 April, 7:30 PM IST – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunday, 25 April, 3:30 PM IST – Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Tuesday, 27 April, 7:30 PM IST – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Friday, 30 April, 7:30 PM IST – Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2021 table

RANK TEAM WINS LOSSES POINTS 1. Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 0 4 2. Mumbai Indians 1 1 2 3. Punjab Kings 1 0 2 4. Delhi Capitals 1 1 2 5. Rajasthan Royals 1 1 2 6. Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 2 7. Suniseres Hyderabad 0 2 0 8. Chennai Super Kings 0 1 0

Kohli's team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, have started the 2021 IPL season with a bang. They currently sit at the top of the points table with two wins against the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The defending champions are in second place, followed by Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals. Chennai Super Kings, who have lifted the IPL trophy twice, are currently placed last with one loss and zero points. The Sunrisers are seventh with two losses.

Who is John Cena's wife?

John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot last year in October. Reports reveal that Shariatzadeh was born in Iran, but is now a Canadian citizen. Last April, E! Online's Mike Vulpo and Jessica Cardenas reported that Shariatzadeh has received her bachelor's degree from the University of British Columbia in electrical and electronics engineering.

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh got married in a private ceremony on October 12 in Tampa, Florida. While no other details about the ceremony were available, Cena and Shariatzadeh's marriage was confirmed by sources like TMZ Sports. Marriage rumours between the two started last February when Shariatzadeh was spotted wearing a ring after being seen at a park in San Diego.

(Image credits: AP, John Cena Instagram)