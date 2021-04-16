Last Updated:

Why Did John Cena Post RCB Captain Virat Kohli's Pic On Instagram? IPL Fans Confused

John Cena Virat Kohli: In an old 2019 post, WWE star and Hollywood actor John Cena posted a photo of Indian team captain Virat Kohli on his IG.

Written By
Devika Pawar
john cena virat kohli

Actor and WWE star John Cena is known for his work and his seemingly random Instagram posts about things he likes and supports. This includes Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is currently playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. With the 2021 IPL season underway, fans found an old post by Cena, which is a photo of Kohli extending his right hand. 

John Cena Virat Kohli: Why did Hollywood actor post about the Indian captain?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

Cena has spoken about his love for cricket, which began after the 2019 World Cup he followed. Kohli's photo, posted on July 7, 2019, also features a smiling Rohit Sharma and Ravi Shastri in the background. Whatever the context behind the post, the picture established Cena's connection with Indian cricket, an association that fans of cricket and of WWE rejoiced. 

READ | Who is Chris Morris wife? IPL 2021 star's love story with South African graphic designer

RCB IPL 2021 schedule

  • Sunday, 18 April, 3:30 PM IST – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders
  • Thursday, 22 April, 7:30 PM IST – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals
  • Sunday, 25 April, 3:30 PM IST – Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • Tuesday, 27 April, 7:30 PM IST – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • Friday, 30 April, 7:30 PM IST – Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2021 table

RANK TEAM WINS LOSSES POINTS
1. Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 0 4
2. Mumbai Indians 1 1 2
3. Punjab Kings 1 0 2
4. Delhi Capitals 1 1 2
5. Rajasthan Royals 1 1 2
6. Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 2
7. Suniseres Hyderabad 0 2 0
8. Chennai Super Kings 0 1 0

Kohli's team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, have started the 2021 IPL season with a bang. They currently sit at the top of the points table with two wins against the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The defending champions are in second place, followed by Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals. Chennai Super Kings, who have lifted the IPL trophy twice, are currently placed last with one loss and zero points. The Sunrisers are seventh with two losses. 

READ | Mumbai Indians come second to arch-rivals CSK in IPL 2021 off the field; here is how

Who is John Cena's wife?

John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot last year in October. Reports reveal that Shariatzadeh was born in Iran, but is now a Canadian citizen. Last April, E! Online's Mike Vulpo and Jessica Cardenas reported that Shariatzadeh has received her bachelor's degree from the University of British Columbia in electrical and electronics engineering. 

READ | Khabib Nurmagomedov would “Smash John Cena’s Face” in WWE ring, says Eagle’s manager

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh got married in a private ceremony on October 12 in Tampa, Florida. While no other details about the ceremony were available, Cena and Shariatzadeh's marriage was confirmed by sources like TMZ Sports. Marriage rumours between the two started last February when Shariatzadeh was spotted wearing a ring after being seen at a park in San Diego. 

READ | Fast & Furious 'F9' trailer sees Vin & kin reuniting against villainous John Cena; watch

(Image credits: AP, John Cena Instagram)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND