Why Did Yusuf Pathan Clash With Mitchell Johnson In Legends League Match? Details Emerge

The Bhilwara Kings after beating Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator on Monday are set to face India Legends in the final of the Legends League Cricket on Wednesday, October 5. Both the teams had earlier faced each other on Sunday during the qualifiers that ended with India Capitals winning the match by 4 wickets and qualifying for the finals. However, the contest will also be remebered for a heated exchange between India capitals pacer Mitchell Johnson and Bhilwara Kings all-rounder Yusuf Pathan.

Details about Yusuf Pathan vs Mitchell Johnson fight during Legends League Cricket match revealed

The match was going pretty smoothly before the camera caught Yusuf Pathan reacting aggressively to Mitchell Johnson. The former cricketers had a go at each other verbally, before the former Australian pacer pushed Pathan. The issue could have exaggerated further had it not been for the umpires to intervene and stop both the players.

Things got heated up between Yusuf Pathan and Mitchel Johnson 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6KODIrqAaF — Mishra (@the__klingon) October 2, 2022



According to a report from foxsports.com.au, the incident started after Yusuf Pathan sledged female umpire Kim Cotton who was officiating the match. According to the report, Pathan was upset about Johnson’s final ball of his third over was not declared a wide by the umpire. The cricketer angrily demanded an explanation from the umpire regarding the call. The player who was involved in the match on the condition of anonymity told the Australian publication, "Johnson did nothing, Pathan was sledging the female umpires."

Mitchell Johnson fined for his actions during Legends League Cricket match

Following the incident, a detailed investigation took place by a disciplinary committee headed by commissioner Ravi Shastri. After the detailed investigation, the disciplinary committee not only warned Capitals pacer Mitchell Johnson but also fined him 50% of his match fees. Following the incident, the CEO and co-founder of the Legends League Cricket, Raman Raheja, further explained the disciplinary committee's decision.

"We are here to promote serious and competitive cricket through this league. What happened yesterday on the ground during the qualifier match shouldn't have happened. We have closely gone through the video multiple times before coming to any conclusion. I hope everyone gets a clear message that the spirit of the game is of prime importance and such things won't get repeated in this league."