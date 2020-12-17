'Why Do Virat Kohli & Rohit Fans Hate Each Other?', Netizens Reveal Interesting Reasons

Indian cricket fans are a worldwide phenomenon when it comes to their love for the team and the sport in general. The fans always stand united behind the players no matter what the circumstances are. However, the fans of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma are not always in a friendly mode as they debate over who is the best option to lead team India.

Read: Virat Kohli And AB De Villiers Pick Up Rare Wickets In ICC's Latest, Special Video: WATCH

Recently, Australian journalist Chloe-Amanda Bailey created a stir on social media as she highlighted the tension between the fans of the world no. 1 and world no. 2 ODI batsmen, saying she doesn't understand how fans of two players from the same team can be at loggerheads. Bailey posted the question on Twitter alongside a hilarious Naseeruddin Shah meme with a text that read, "Gunaah hai yeh! (It is a crime!)".

Why do Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fans dislike each other so much? They are both India? I need an explanation please. 🇦🇺🇮🇳 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/pKheSduMZZ — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 16, 2020

Why Do Kohli and Rohit Fans Hate Each Other?

Bailey's post definitely reignited the war on social media between hardcore fans of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. While most of them argued why their player is the best, some even posted hilarious messages to light up what is usually a serious debate.

Finally someone said it pic.twitter.com/48alVa4WEE — ChungusMama (@ChungusMama1425) December 16, 2020

Rohit fans need Rohit as captain 🤣 Vadapav gang. Won't be fit for half of the matches. Won't play in SENA as he can't play well😂 — ᴬˢᴺ (@ashwinhtweets) December 16, 2020

Because He better captain than virat😉 pic.twitter.com/xx9s1jwS5N — Murugan (@Murugan200589) December 16, 2020

Anyone will be jealous from these achievements 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oGafC6x7Qs — Ammar (@its__ammar) December 16, 2020

In past 4 years India has added 200 million new mobile internet users more than the size of the US. There is a whole ecosystem of Twitter handles driven click bait revenge articles and videos which fuel these trends of cancel culture to generate ads and clicks revenue. — eigzackly (@eigzackly) December 16, 2020

That is the poiint I have been arguing for months🥱😐 pic.twitter.com/664bTKXloN — Prashanth (@PrashanthDhfnsn) December 16, 2020

All about captaincy

Rohitians want rohit as a captain in white ball cricket — Vipul Chaudhari🇮🇳 (@Vvip989895) December 16, 2020

Read: Virat Kohli Names Batsman To Watch Out For In Australia And It's Not Ajinkya Rahane: WATCH

To answer Bailey's question, one needs to look at the Indian Premier League (IPL), where both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are captains of their respective teams. While Sharma leads the most successful and current champion Mumbai Indians, Kohli rallies Royal Challengers Bangalore, which has zero titles to its name. Kohli and Sharma, both assumed the captaincy of their respective IPL teams in 2013 and since then MI has won five times, which is a major reason why fans of the Mumbai cricketer want him to lead Team India.

Read: Virat Kohli Gets Nostalgic While Revealing His Favourite Knock To Steve Smith

But Kohli's fans slam Sharma's army by calling them narrow-minded as they point out the skipper's mind-blowing records in the international cricketer and how he has developed the Indian team into a force to be reckoned with. Kohli's fans argue that the 32-year-old cricketer is the best option Indian can get at the moment. The debate seems to be a never-ending one, but one thing is certain, no matter what their fans think, Kohli and Sharma continue to remain good friends both on and off the field.

Read: Ind Vs Aus: Virat Kohli Backs Rahane To 'step Up & Perform' As A Leader In His Absence



Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.