Why Hardik Pandya Decided To Renew Vows With Natasa Stankovic In Grand Wedding In Udaipur?

Team India’s star allrounder Hardik Pandya is reportedly set to renew his wedding vows with his wife Natasa Stankovic on February 14. As per reports, the couple will renew their vows in a grand white wedding ceremony at Udaipur in Rajasthan. Earlier in the day, the couple alongside their family members were spotted at the Mumbai Airport, as they took their flight to Udaipur.

Hardik and Natasha got married in a private wedding ceremony back in 2020 and welcomed their son Agatsya Pandya, later that year. While they celebrated the three-year anniversary of their marriage six weeks ago, they will now hold a grand white wedding with all pre-wedding festivities. Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans might be wondering the reason behind the couple deciding to hold a wedding ceremony, just three years after their marriage.

Possible reason behind Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewing their vows

It is possible that Hardik and Natasa decided to hold a grand white wedding because they got married in 2020 in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the world has opened up now after the pandemic faded away, the couple might have wanted to throw a proper wedding bash. This comes days after Indian opener KL Rahul got married to Athiya Shetty in a grand wedding ceremony.

Axar Patel also got married to his long-time girlfriend Meha Patel in an intimate ceremony in January. As per reports, Hardik and Natasa have been planning a lavish wedding since November 2020. They got married on May 31, 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya in July 2020.

Meanwhile, reports claim that Natasa will don a white Dolce and Gabbana gown for the wedding. At the same time, the events surrounding their wedding will go on till February 16 after the wedding on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Meanwhile, Hardik seems to be following in the footsteps of his idol MS Dhoni on the cricketing field. He is being pipped as the next white-ball captain for India. He has already led the Men In Blue in several T20I series following India’s bitter exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. He also became the vice-captain in ODIs for the first time during the recently concluded three-match ODI series against New Zealand.