The ongoing second Test match between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground has so far witnessed both teams giving their best on the field but more importantly, the players of both sides also came forward for a noble cause on Day 2 of this Test match where they were seen wearing red caps.

India vs England: Here's all you need to know about ‘Red for Ruth’ day

On Friday, i.e. on the second day of the ongoing Lord's Test match was celebrated as ‘Red for Ruth’ day with the home side as well as commentators and crowd using red colour in their clothing and even the players of both India and England came forward and donned red caps to show their solidarity to the Ruth Strauss Cancer Foundation.

The image was posted by the Lord's Cricket Ground on their official Twitter handle.

So why did the players don red caps and what is ‘Red for Ruth’ day all about? Let's find out.

‘Red for Ruth’ day is an initiative undertaken by ' Ruth Strauss Cancer Foundation' which was set up by former England skipper as well as the then managing director of England men's cricket Andrew Strauss in memory of his wife Ruth. Andrew Strauss’ better half Ruth passed away in 2018 following her long battle with lung cancer.

Ruth Strauss was diagnosed with incurable lung cancer that affects non-smokers. She passed away on December 29th, 2018 aged 46.

The main aim of the Ruth Strauss Foundation is to:

a. "Provide emotional support for families to prepare for the death of a parent".

b. "Raise awareness of the need for more research & collaboration in the fight against non-smoking lung cancers".

Coming back to the Lord's Test match Team India were bundled out for 364 in their first innings. Top-scorer KL Rahul (128) was dismissed on the second delivery of the day as he managed to add just two runs to his overnight score. Veteran pacer James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he registered a fifer. He finished his spell with figures of 5/62 from his 29 overs.

England in reply are currently at 119/3 with Test skipper Joe Root unbeaten on 48 and Jonny Bairstow not out on six at the end of play on Day 2 as they trail by 245 runs in their first innings.