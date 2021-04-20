Why Is Axar Patel Not Playing Tonight? DC To Continue Missing All-rounder Ahead Of MI Game

Delhi Capitals are set to take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Match 13 of IPL 2021 on Tuesday, April 20 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The two sides collided in last year's final where it was the Mumbai-based franchise who emerged victorious, thus denying Delhi their maiden IPL title.

Why is Axar Patel not playing tonight vs Mumbai Indians?

Delhi Capitals came into the IPL 2021 after losing two of their most crucial players. Their skipper Shreyas Iyer suffered a shoulder injury during the India vs England ODI series which ruled him out of the IPL 2021. To make matters worse, the Axar Patel IPL 2021 stint was also jeopardized after he tested positive for COVID-19 during his mandatory quarantine ahead of the tournament.

UPDATE



Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19. He had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on Mar 28, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second COVID test, came positive.

It's been over two weeks since Axar tested positive for the ungodly virus. However, there's still no official update about Axar Patel IPL 2021 participation. Fans have been wondering, "Why is Axar Patel not playing tonight vs Mumbai Indians?"

Axar Patel is not playing tonight vs MI as he has not returned negative yet and the result of his test is still awaited. Moreover, Delhi Capitals have named Shams Mulani as Axar Patel's short-term COVID-19 replacement. Shams Mulani is a left-handed batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler from Mumbai.

As per IPL's Regulation 6.1 (c), franchises are allowed to sign a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team's bio-secure environment. Hence, Mulani will only be a part of the Delhi Capitals side until Axar recovers and is allowed to join the team.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 campaign so far

The Rishabh Pant-led side have started their IPL 2021 campaign on a high, having won two out of the three games they have played. While Delhi beat Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings comprehensively, they narrowly lost a thriller against Rajasthan Royals. Shikhar Dhawan's stunning form with the bat is a major positive for DC whereas young pacer Avesh Khan has also made the most of his chances this year and has impressed with his wicket-taking abilities. Rishabh Pant's men will look to keep up with the winning momentum and avenge their defeat from the IPL 2020 final by beating Mumbai Indians.

DC vs MI live streaming details

For the DC vs MI live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, April 20. For DC vs MI live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The DC vs MI live streaming in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

