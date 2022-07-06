Why Is BCCI Playing Two Separate Indian Squads Against England In 1st & 2nd T20Is?

After failing to win the Test series against England, Team India will now shift their focus towards the three-match T20I series against England. The first match of the ENG vs IND T20I series is set to be played on Thursday, July 7, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. However, some of the senior members are unlikely to feature in the opening ENG vs IND T20 match and players who travelled to Ireland will get the nod in the opening encounter.

England vs India: Why will team India have a separate team for Southampton T20I?

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma will lead the team after missing the one-off test due to COVID-19. However, many other first-choice players will miss the series-opener. But the question remains as to why BCCI named two separate squads for the first Two T20I matches.

The simple reason behind BCCI taking such a major step is that the Test match ended on July 5 and the senior players did not have enough time to take a break. The Board decided against naming players from the Test team for the 1st T20I but were made available from the 2nd T20I which will be played in Birmingham on July 9. Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer, who did not feature during the Ireland series, are likely to get the nod for the 1st England vs India T20I match.

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.

VVS Laxman likely to coach Team India for first T20I

VVS Laxman is likely to coach Tema India for the first T20I against England in the absence of regular head coach Rahul Dravid. According to ANI, with the fifth and final England vs India Test match ending on July 5, the management has decided against involving both Dravid and any player that featured in this match.