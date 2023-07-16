'Why is he not there?': Ex-cricketer questions exclusion of KKR star from Asian Games team

Recently BCCI announced the Indian squad that will represent the nation in the forthcoming 19th Asian Games. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been picked as the captain of the side that is filled with fresh faces. While players like Rinku Singh, and Jitesh Sharma, have been given the opportunity to showcase their mettle on the international front, moreover, the tour will come as an additional platform for Yashasvi Jaiswal to cement his place in the main squad.

On one end, many youngsters are expected to make a debut in the tournament, the snub of the old guard Shikhar Dhawan has shocked the cricket world and come as a disappointment for his fans, on the other. As the selection is still a pressing issue, a former cricketer has come up with the name of a premier KKR player who as per him also deserved a spot in the Asiad.

Emegence of experts on YouTube

As cricket is progressing at a rapid pace the commentators of the game are also emerging from left, right, and center. However, over the years if there is one man who has made a credible name in the circuit of cricket experts then it has to be Aakash Chopra. The cricketer turned YouTuber and commentator has a huge subscriber rate on the leading video sharing platform and thus makes a frequent appearance on his channel to express thoughts on the mainstream issues of the sport.

Aakash Chopra questions Varun Chakavarthy absence from Asian Games squad

This time Chopra paid heed to the team selection for the Asian Games and mentioned the name of Varun Chakravarthy as the biggest missing from the squad. According to Aakash Chopra, Chakravarthy should have been given the chance provided how he fared in the IPL. Here's what he said.

“Prima facie if you see this team, you feel they have made a good team. Such type of names could only have been there in this team. Is there any name missing? The biggest name I see missing is Varun Chakaravarthy,” Chopra said.

“You had played him in the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Then he got dropped quickly but if you see the last IPL, he was one of the finest spinners. He is one name who I expected to be a part of this team but he is not there,” he added.

(Varun Chakravarthy celebrates after picking-up a wicket in IPL for KKR. Chakravarthy was dropped from the side after T20 World Cup 2020 / Image: BCCI)

While the team is final and opinions in hindsight on the selection will keep on dropping, so what is your take on the Asian Games squad? Do you think it's the end of the road for Shikhar Dhawan? And will India finish on the podium in the games?