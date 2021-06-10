Why Is Kane Williamson Not Playing Vs England? Kane Williamson Update

England and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the second and final Test of the series on Thursday, June 10 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. The game will commence at 3:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the game, there have been reports stating that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won't be featuring in the second Test vs England. The development made fans wonder, "Why is Kane Williamson not playing vs England?"

Eng vs NZ team news: Why is Kane Williamson not playing vs England?

As per the latest Eng vs NZ team news, Kane Williamson's fitness is the reason behind his absence from the second Test. The Kiwi skipper sustained an elbow injury recently which is why he has been rested from the final game as a precautionary measure ahead of the high-voltage WTC final. The Kane Williamson injury news has put his participation in the WTC final in serious doubt. Fans are pondering, "Is Kane Williamson going to play vs India?"

Captain Kane Williamson will miss the second Test of the G.J. Gardner Homes BLACKCAPS Tour of England as he rests his irritated left-elbow. #ENGvNZ https://t.co/dd43cibLa5 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 9, 2021

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has provided an answer to the query. Opening up on Williamson's absence, Stead said it’s not an easy decision for Williamson to have to miss a Test, but they think it’s the right one. Stead further said that Williamson had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he’s been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximize his recovery.

The Blackcaps stated that the decision to leave Williamson out has been made very much with the ICC World Test Championship Final at Southampton in mind and they are confident that he will be ready for the match starting on June 18. Tom Latham will lead New Zealand in Williamson's absence. Meanwhile, the Kane Williamson injury news isn't the only concern for the Kiwis as spinner Mitchell Santner has also been ruled out of the game after injuring his left index finger which has left the team with the only spinner in the form of Ajaz Patel.

