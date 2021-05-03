Why Is KKR Vs RCB Postponed? Fans Query After Monday Morning Chaos Stuns IPL 2021 Fans

The Match 30 of IPL 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been postponed with immediate effect. The KKR vs RCB game was originally slated to be played on Monday, May 3. According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to reschedule the KKR vs RCB game and the new date for the match will be announced on Monday afternoon.

IPL 2021 postponed: Why is KKR vs RCB postponed?

Twitter erupted as soon as the 'KKR vs RCB postponed' news came out. Fans started wondering, "Why is KKR vs RCB postponed" and "Is IPL cancelled?" To answer the "Is IPL 2021 postponed?" query, no, the IPL 2021 is not cancelled just as yet. However, the KKR vs RCB game has been postponed after two members of the KKR contingent tested positive for COVID-19.

Reports state that Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier are two KKR players who have tested positive for the ungodly virus. Moreover, several members of the KKR camp including the likes of Australian speedster Pat Cummins are unwell and have isolated themselves. The aforementioned development is certainly set to trigger some anxiety in the tournament.

IPL 2021: Varun, Sandeep test positive for COVID-19, RCB wary of playing KKR on Monday night



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/EbKvWGIy4A pic.twitter.com/k67swvyxsC — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 3, 2021

Notably, the IPL 2021 which has crossed the halfway mark, is being played behind closed doors without the presence of spectators. The franchises, as well as, all the IPL 2021 personnel are staying in strict bio-secure bubbles. However, the Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy COVID cases development has certainly put the future of the tournament in jeopardy. It will be interesting to see how BCCI handles the situation.

Meanwhile, KKR's IPL 2021 campaign so far has been plagued with inconsistency. With two wins and five defeats, the Men in Purple are placed at the penultimate spot on the IPL 2021 points table. KKR's batting has been a big letdown, which is why they find themselves in the bottom half of the table. Their batters need to step up and put in much improved performances. The KKR team 2021 will look to cause a quick turnaround as another couple of losses will almost end their chances of qualifying for the IPL 2021 playoffs.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM