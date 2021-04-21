Why Is Manish Pandey Not Playing Today? SRH Make 3 Changes In Playing 11 For Punjab Game

The Match 14 of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is currently underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Having won the toss, PBKS skipper KL Rahul decided to bat first. Both sides have made three changes to their playing XI from the defeats in their last respective games.

SRH left out Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Abdul Samad (hamstring pull) and Manish Pandey. They are replaced by Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav and Siddhart Kaul. While the ouster of Mujeeb and Samad was understandable, Manish Pandey's exclusion came as a surprise to many considering his recent form. Fans have been left wondering "Why is Manish Pandey not playing today?"

The Manish Pandey IPL 2021 stint got off to a bright start as he has scored 101 runs at an average of 50.5. However, Manish Pandey IPL 2021 strike rate is a modest 112.22, which could be one of the reasons that has led to his ouster from SRH's playing XI. Moreover, the inclusions of Kane Williamson who will now take up the No. 3 position in the SRH batting line-up, as well as, Kedar Jadhav, who will play the finisher's role could also be the reason behind Pandey's expulsion from SRH's playing XI.

In fact, David Warner said during the toss that Manish Pandey has been replaced by Siddharth Kaul as SRH look to strengthen their bowling. SRH's potent bowling attack hasn't looked like its usual self this year, which is why Warner has gone with an extra bowling option in the form of Kaul. The changes definitely look great on paper and SRH look a more balanced side with Williamson's inclusion.

The Kane Williamson IPL 2021 form will be crucial for SRH going ahead in the tournament. The Orange Army have already lost their first three games of the IPL 2021 and are the only team that hasn't registered even a single win. David Warner's men will look to come out all guns blazing and secure their first points of the competition.

