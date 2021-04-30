Why Is Mayank Agarwal Not Playing Tonight? KL Rahul Names Prabhsimran Singh As Replacement

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul threw in a surprise at the toss on Friday while he announced his changes for the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Rahul's regular opening partner, India and Karnataka teammate, Mayank Agarwal was one of the names ruled out of the XI as RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to field. Here's a look at why is Mayank Agarwal not playing tonight in the PBKS vs RCB clash.

PBKS vs RCB: Why is Mayank Agarwal not playing tonight?

Punjab Kings announced three changes for the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, with Mayank Agarwal, Moises Henriques and Arshdeep Singh all missing from the XI. The absence of Mayank Agarwal was a major shock as the opener has been one of their in-form players this season, and KL Rahul revealed why his opening partner and Karnataka teammate was missing the game. The PBKS skipper revealed that Mayank Agarwal was hit in their last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). No timeline of his injury or possible return date has been mentioned so far.

Mayank Agarwal's spot in the side was taken up by Prabhsimran Singh, who made first appearance in the IPL 2021. The Patiala-based wicketkeeper-batsman has featured for Punjab sporadically over the last few years, making a total of three appearances in two seasons, scoring a total of 31 runs at a strike rate of 96.87. Singh is known to be an explosive batsman and will hope to make the most of his chance, and nail down a regular spot in the side. The other changes in the side saw Arshdeep Singh and Moises Henriques also drop out, with Riley Meredith and Harpreet Brar coming in.

Team News:



3âƒ£ changes for @PunjabKingsIPL as Prabhsimran Singh, Riley Meredith & Harpreet Brar picked in the team.



1âƒ£ change for @RCBTweets as Shahbaz Ahmed named in the team. #VIVOIPL #PBKSvRCB



Follow the match ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/GezBF86RCb



Here are the Playing XIs ðŸ‘‡ pic.twitter.com/p2RAagZ294 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2021

PBKS playing XI: KL Rahul, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith.

RCB playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Sams, Kylie Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Mayank Agarwal IPL 2021 stats

Mayank Agarwal has been one of the staple run-scorers for Punjab over the last few seasons and started off this campaign on a bright note. The Karnataka star has scored 161 runs in six games this year, scoring at a strike rate of 127.77, with one half-century. Agarwal had his career-best season in the IPL last year, scoring 424 runs at a whopping strike rate of 156.45 with two fifties and one century. The Mayank Agarwal IPL 2021 injury is another one for the cricketer, but he would be targetting a return in the game against DC on Sunday.

(Image Courtesy: Punjab Kings Instagram)