Why Is Ravindra Jadeja Not Playing In India's T20I And ODI Series Vs West Indies?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared an update on Ravindra Jadeja after the all-rounder was seen missing from the squad for the India vs West Indies ODI and T20I series. The 33-year-old last donned the national colours in the 1st IND vs NZ Test in Kanpur nearly two months ago. Thereafter, he was ruled out of the second Test due to a knee injury.

Ravindra Jadeja couldn't part in the Test and ODI series against South Africa either. In the meantime, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained the veteran for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Apart from Ravindra Jadeja, fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have also been rested from the limited-overs series against the Caribbean team.

'Jadeja undergoing his final stage of recovery': BCCI

The BCCI took to Twitter and wrote, “Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami have been rested from the series. KL Rahul will be available from the 2nd ODI onwards. R Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is. Axar Patel will be available for the T20Is. (sic)”

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami have been rested from the series.

KL Rahul will be available from 2nd ODI onwards.

R Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is.

Axar Patel will be available for the T20Is. — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2022

The ODI series is set to get underway on Sunday, February 6 with all three games to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The ODI series will be followed by the T20I series, starting Wednesday, February 16. All the T20Is will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India has given Deepak Hooda his maiden India call-up after he performed well for Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Men in Blue have also called up Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi for the white-ball games. Rohit Sharma has also returned to lead the team after missing a few games due to a hamstring injury.

India squad for west indies: ODI squad

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

India squad for west indies: T20I squad

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel

(Image: PTI)